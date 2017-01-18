4 Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Cantaloupe Seeds

It turns out you’ve haven’t tapped into your cantaloupe’s full potential! You know about cubing the fruit and adding it to a detox water, but did you know you could also eat the seeds? That’s right, these little guys are pretty high in nutrients and shouldn’t be ignored next time you’re cutting up your fruit.

1. High fiber: Cantaloupe seeds are high in fiber, which means they’re beneficial for your stomach, digestive system, cholesterol and blood pressure! Trust us, the list goes on.

2. High protein: We’re obsessed with high-protein foods, so you have no idea how excited we are that cantaloupe seeds just made the list! Eating foods rich in protein is necessary for losing weight, so why not snack on these little guys at your desk instead of pretzels?

3. High in antioxidants: Antioxidants fight against the free radicals in your body, protecting you against bad stuff like cancer and heart disease. Why not get a some antioxidants by snacking on cantaloupe seeds?

4. High in vitamins: This yummy new snack is high in vitamins A and C, both of which are responsible for strong immune health!

But how do you eat cantaloupe seeds? It turns out that these aren’t too difficult to prepare!