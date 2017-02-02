30 Quick After-School Snacks

It’s not unusual for your kids to come home from school with growling bellies as they search the refrigerator for something to eat. Instead of gorging on chips, soda and cookies, provide your kids with some better options instead! These 30 after-school recipes are super easy to make, and we promise your kids will love them.

1. Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie: Who doesn’t love the convenience of grabbing a smoothie and walking out the door? Mix this healthy, tasty blend-up and get going! Check out the recipe here.

2. Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Banana Bites: These bites are delicious and simple; simple to make and to eat. Check out our full skinny recipe here! Swap out the peanut butter and give almond butter a try, too.

3. Skinny Blueberry and Almond Trail Mix: Trail mix is protein-packed and easy to take with you anywhere. With making your own, you know exactly what’s going in it, with no additives. Follow our skinny recipe, and for fun, have the kids help!

4. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: As a snack or dessert, try our tasty Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites. You won’t even guess it’s yogurt that they’re covered in (and neither will your kids). They’re a healthy and yummy replacement for those fattening ice cream bites we all crave. Click here for our full recipe!

5. Skinny Mozzarella Bites: This is the perfect snack for moms because kids will love it too! If you’re both in need of a low-carb afternoon snack, you can enjoy three bites for only seven grams of carbs. Click here to be taken to the recipe.

6. Hard-boiled egg: A hard-boiled egg has less than one gram of carbohydrates in it, making it the perfect snack! You can prepare it in the morning and store in the fridge for a post-school munch! Watch the video below to see how to hard-boil an egg.

7. Celery and peanut butter: Prepare a few sticks of celery with a thin layer of peanut butter over it. They’re low in carbs and the crunch will satisfy your kids’taste buds!

8. Brownie Batter Protein Smoothie: This smoothie is the perfect after-school snack and it contains only 12 grams of carbs. It’s got a great texture and an even better taste! Trick your kids’taste buds into believing they are getting dessert early with this recipe. Check it out here!

9. Skinny Mini Banana Bread Muffins: A super easy, super customizable recipe that will have you eating seconds! Want to try this recipe? Click here!

10. Autumn Apple Oat Bars: Loaded with fiber and tons of other nutrition, these brain boosters will make your kids think they’re eating apple pie for breakfast! Check out the recipe here.

11. Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips: The homemade version is so much better, we promise! Plus, they’re super easy to make. Click here for the sweet potato chip recipe.

12. PB + Fruit Protein Balls: Your kids will adore these bite-sized peanut butter and fruit balls after a long day at school. Find our recipe here and discover a fun kid-friendly twist here.

13. Berries and Cream Popsicle: Your little ones will love the fresh taste of strawberries, raspberries and blackberries combined with their favorite — pudding! You’ll feel good about this dessert too, as one popsicle contains only 74 calories and 2 Weight Watchers SmartPoints. Click here for our yummy recipe.

14. Healthy Cookie Dough Dip + Graham Crackers: Eat a whole bowl of “dough” and don’t feel guilty or afraid you’re going to get salmonella. Your kids will love digging into this! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

15. Banana Pudding: This delicious pudding is tasty and healthy by swapping cream for tofu! You won’t regret trying this unusual twist, and your kids won’t know it’s healthy. Click here for the recipe.

16. Cauliflower Pizza Bites: This low-calorie, low-fat recipes uses riced cauliflower, ricotta cheese, oregano, basil, Parmesan cheese and other yummy ingredients for a skinny pizza bites recipe everyone will love. Click here for the recipe.

17. Apple Fruit Donuts: They’re colorful and yummy, plus your kids will be dying to snack on them once they’re home from school!(via Hello, Wonderful)

18. Healthy Chocolate Pudding Pops: Kids are always craving something sweet after school, so why not rest at ease when you hand them one of these yummy (and healthy) popsicles? (via Make the Best of Everything)

19. “Frozen” Popcorn Balls: If you have a daughter, then you know every song to Disney’s “Frozen.” Why not surprise your daughter with a “Frozen” popcorn ball after school one day? She’ll love you forever. (via Life Made Simple)

20. Copycat Cosmic Brownies: Watch your kids’ mouthes drop open in excitement when you pull this delicious dessert out as a snack! Find the recipe here.

21. Blue Sky Jello: Isn’t it adorable? The rainbow marshmallows from a box of Lucky Charms paired with the blue raspberry jello make a very yummy post-school snack indeed! (via The Wild Juniper)

22. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Apple Snack: Your son will go nuts for this after school snack! (via Hallecake)

23. “Finding Dory” Pretzel Rods: Hand your child one or two of these pretzel rods and watch their face light up! Grab the recipe here. (via Sunshine and Hurricanes)

24. Cereal Yogurt Bark: It’s so pretty and colorful that your child would never dare refuse, plus it’s super easy to make! (via Hello, Wonderful)

25. 3-Ingredient Fruit Roll Up: Now you know every ingredient in your kids’ favorite new snack! After all, you made it yourself, and it hardly took any time at all. (via Live Eat Learn)

26. Frozen Fruit Yogurt Pops: Don’t these popsicles make your mouth water? We know your kids will look forward to being dropped off by the bus if they know this snack is waiting for them inside. (via Hello, Wonderful)

27. Watermelon Fruit Leather: All you need is watermelon and honey for this super easy after-school snack! Your kids will love the bright color and texture, while you’ll love the health benefits. (via Domestically Blissful)

28. Fruit Pizza: You’ll want a bite out of this snack when your kids get home from school! The abundance of fruit guarantees your kids are getting a healthy dose of vitamins, too! (via Bakers Royale)

29. Chocolate Chia Seed Pudding: Your kids will have no idea they’re getting a good dose of fiber, but you will! (via Baby Foode)

30. Homemade GoGurt Snack: Save money and make your own yogurt snacks at home! Your kids will love them, and you’ll know they’re not guzzling down a lot of extra sugar. (via Kid’s Activity Blog)