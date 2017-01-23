30 Flourless & Skinny Desserts the Whole Family Will Love

In the mood for something sweet but don’t want to ruin your diet? We have found 30 recipes that are skinnier than your typical dessert and none of these have flour! That means they are richer in taste, most of them are gluten-free and are great desserts during Passover!

1. Flourless Carrot Cake: Moist and delicious, this flourless carrot cake is topped with a creamy mascarpone icing that will have your taste buds singing! Light as air and sweet as sugar, serve up this carrot cake this spring! (via Diethood)

(Photo: Diethood)

2. Flourless Chocolate Peanut Butter Blondies: Lightened up so you won’t ruin your day of healthy eating, these chewy and tasty bars will have your family asking for more! Loaded with chocolate chips and peanut butter, each bar is only 120 calories. (via Diethood)

(Photo: Diethood)

3. Coconut Lime Ricotta Cake: Gluten free and full of flavor, this cake is light and tasty. Made with ricotta cheese and almond meal, this is a great way to enjoy a skinny version of a decadent cake. (via Diethood)

(Photo: Diethood)

4. Cookies and Cream Flourless Chocolate Cake: Sweet tooth got you craving? This is just the cake you need. It’s rich, decadent and bursting with chocolatey goodness. You’ll love this recipe when you’ve got your ladies coming over for a wine night! (via Diethood)

(Photo: Diethood)

5. Flourless Banana Bread Muffins: Free of gluten, dairy, sugar and oil, this is a simple recipe that can by whipped up in a blender in under five minutes. Eat these muffins for an on-the-go breakfast or an afternoon snack! (via Running with Spoons)

(Photo: Running with Spoons)

6. Flourless Double Chocolate Brownies: A brownie is a go-to dessert for most families. They are easy to make and much less intimidating than some fancy cake you saw on Pinterest. This recipe makes a gluten-free brownie with all the chocolate you’ve been craving. (via Running With Spoons)

(Photo: Running with Spoons)

7. Flourless Maple Almond Butter Cookies: Need a dessert but not a hassle? This recipe requires only five ingredients and one mixing bowl. After that you just need to bake and enjoy! (via Running with Spoons)

(Photo: Running with Spoons)

8. Flourless Almond Butter and Jelly Muffins: Want to change up your usual breakfast routine? Make these muffins ahead of time for an easy and tasty breakfast that both you and the kids will enjoy. (via Running with Spoons)

(Photo: Running with Spoons)

9. Flourless Apple Cinnamon Muffins: Soft and sweet, these muffins are made without flour, refined sugar or oil. They are bursting with apples, raisins and cinnamon so you can enjoy a fall flavor any time of the year! (via Running with Spoons)

(Photo: Running with Spoons)

10. Paleo Flourless Chocolate Cake: Topped in a delicious berry sauce with fresh raspberries, this cake is decadent, rich and Paleo, so you can feel comfortable with the ingredients you’re using. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

(Photo: Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

11. Paleo Chocolate Truffles: For a tasty dessert that will satisfy your craving in seconds, pop one of these truffles into your mouth! Just be careful you don’t eat too many! Portion control is the key. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

(Photo: Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

12. Chocolate Chip Coconut Macaroons: This is a light cookie is sweet with a delicious coconut flavor. But it’s not complete until you add some chocolate! This light dessert is perfect for a sweet treat after a heavy meal. (via Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

(Photo: Lexi’s Clean Kitchen)

13. Pumpkin and Chocolate Chip Cookies: Made without butter, oil and white flour, these cookies will have you thinking of fall with its strong pumpkin and spice flavors! (via Chealsea’s Messy Apron)

(Photo: Chelsea’s Messy Apron)

14. Glazed Apple Pie Cookies: Made with good-for-you ingredients, this gluten-free cookie is packed with protein! The glaze makes these cookies a little less healthy, but it’s completely optional. If you skip the glaze, the cookies will still make for a tasty treat! (via Chealsea’s Messy Apron)

(Photo: Chelsea’s Messy Apron)

15. Thumbprint Breakfast Cookies: Gluten-free and vegan, this cookie makes for a great breakfast! If you have a chaotic morning, grab one for yourself and one for the kids and get on with your day! You won’t need to skip breakfast but you also won’t have to waste time. (via Oh She Glows)

(Photo: Oh She Glows)

16. Flourless Chocolate Brownie Bites: This recipe makes for a great party dessert if you want to make it in bulk! It’s also perfect for treating yourself to a small delight at the end of the day. Plus, your kids will never realize they’re eating avocado! (via My Whole Food Life)

(Photo: My Whole Food Life)

17. Flourless Chocolate Chip Brownie Pie: With protein, fiber and no flour, this brownie pie is sure to be a hit. What’s the twist? It’s actually made with black beans! From the taste and texture, however, you’ll never know. The only giveaway is the fact that a slice is only 250 calories! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

(Photo: Chocolate Covered Katie)

18. Flourless Chocolate Almond Cakes: Small, single sized cakes make for a perfect way to treat yourself after the kids have gone to bed! By creating a single-serving dessert, you can be sure that you won’t overeat and ruin a day of healthy choices. (via A Couple Cooks)

(Photo: A Couple Cooks)

19. Flourless Chocolate Roulade: Because this roulade is flour-free, it has an extremely light texture. However, the cocoa makes it very rich in chocolate flavor and highly decadent. (via A Mummy Too)

(Photo: A Mummy Too)

20. Flourless S’mores Cookies: This gluten-free recipe is insanely rich and delicious. It’s perfect for a summer night when you can’t get a a real campfire started! Just be careful that you aren’t over-indulging . (via Deliciously Yum)

(Photo: Deliciously Yum)

21. Milky Way Flourless Carmel Chocolate Cake Roll: A giant Milky Way in cake form? How can you say no, especially considering it’s something you can actually make? (via Cupcakes and Kale Chips)

(Photo: Cupcakes and Kale Chips)

22. Flourless Chocolate Dessert Pizza: The decadent crust uses only three ingredients and you can get creative with your toppings! Use your favorite berries and more when customizing your dessert. (via Empowered Sustenance)

(Photo: Empowered Sustenance)

23. Flourless Lemon Almond Cake: This cake uses almonds as a substitute for flour, keeping all the flavor and texture that a lemon cake should. You can add a dollop of low-cal whipped cream or some raspberry sauce to top it off! (via Simply Recipes)

(Photo: Simply Recipes)

24. 4-Ingredient Flourless Chocolate Mug Cake: One mug, four ingredients and a few minutes is all you need to enjoy this decadent cake! Be sure that you make it in an oversized mug though! It’ll turn out smaller than a typical mug, but the cake needs room to rise. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

(Photo: Kirbie’s Cravings)

25. Black Bean Brownies: Despite the fiber, omega-3s and other good-for-you ingredients, these brownies don’t taste healthy at all. In fact, they are thick, rich and very fudgey. They are also vegan and gluten-free! (via Minimalist Baker)

(Photo: Minimalist Baker)

26. Chocolate Peanut Butter Avocado Pudding: This pudding is rich, creamy and chocolatey — but not too sweet. It has a great texture and will satisfy a sweet tooth without making you feel guilty. (via Minimalist Baker)

(Photo: Minimalist Baker)

27. Peanut Butter Mousse Cups: For a healthy alternative to your favorite peanut butter cups, try this recipe! Rich, creamy and tasty, this vegan recipe is a great way to enjoy a classic candy without feeling guilty. (via Minimalist Baker)

(Photo: Minimalist Baker)

28. Spicy Red Velvet Brownies: Making a dessert with beets may be a little intimidating, but for a unique and spicy treat, it’s worth a try! It results in a moist, sweet brownie with a great red color. (via Paleo In PDX)

(Photo: Paleo In PDX)

29. Salted “Caramel” Flax Brownie: Flour-free and low in carbohydrates, this is a moist and tasty brownie that you and the family will love! It’s got wholesome ingredients too, so you won’t feel guilty. (via I Breath I’m Hungry)

(Photo: I Breathe I’m Hungry)

30. Blueberry Espresso Brownie: This tastes like something fattening you’d buy at a coffee shop, but this recipe is actually Paleo! This brownie is so tasty, you’re going to have a hard time keeping yourself from eating the whole pan! (via Civilized Caveman Cooking)