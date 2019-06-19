3 Ab Exercises to Get Vacation-Ready

Summer is here, which means that swimsuit weather is upon us, and many of us will be packing up our bathing suits and heading off on vacation. Whether your idea of a day at the beach is spent playing in the waves or lounging on a towel, you want to feel confident about your body. No matter your body type, there is a swimsuit designed to fit you well and help you feel good about yourself.



However, if you want to up your ab exercises to get vacation ready, we’ve got 3 moves designed to help you tone and sculpt your core. Keep reading to learn more.

The Importance of Core Strength

Not only is your core a focal point during swimsuit weather, it is also your center of balance and posture. A strong core will lead to strength, speed and agility no matter what your primary fitness goals. Don’t just focus on ab exercises to get the perfect beach-body, view them as an important piece of overall wellness and health.

Focus on Form

When it comes to ab exercises, you have to do each move correctly in order to get the full benefit. If you rush through each rep without focusing on form, you won’t see results and you could hurt yourself in the process. If you’re new to these moves and have access to a gym, set your mat up by the wall mirror, that’s what it’s there for. Watch your form as you move through each exercise and make the needed adjustments early on.

3 Ab Exercises For A Toned Core

Perform each of the exercises below 15 times, then move on to the next ab exercises. Repeat this circuit 3 times for maximum results.

Boat Crunch

Sit down on a mat, bend your knees, then raise your legs until the knees are over the hips. Raise your upper body until you create a “V” from the chest to the thighs. Extend the arms forward for balance. Pull the belly button in so you are not arching your back. Try to get your calves parallel with the floor. Inhale and extend the legs out as you drop the upper body, opening the “V” to become almost parallel with the floor. Think about being long. Flex or point the feet.

Russian Twist

Start by sitting on your mat with your knees bent and feet elevated. Next lean back slightly, keeping your torso at a 45-degree angle with the floor. Ensure your back is straight to avoid injury. For each move, turn your torso to the left, pause, and contract your abs. Return to center and repeat for the right side before returning to center, pausing and repeating each rep.

Forearm Plank

The plank is neither novel, nor fancy but it gets the job done. Start by resting your forearms on the floor, with your elbows directly underneath your shoulders and hands facing forward so that your arms are parallel. Next, extend your legs behind you with your toes resting on the floor. At this point, your body should for a straight a straight line from shoulders to heels. Lift your core off the floor while keeping your abs and butt tight and engaged, elbows at a 90 degree angle. Be sure that your head and neck neutral and your gaze is on your hands. Hold this position as long as you can, before returning to your mat and repeating.

What are your go-to ab exercises to get vacation ready? We’d love to hear your summer fitness tips!

