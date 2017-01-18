25 Home Remedies and Quick Fixes

Everyone has those home remedies and quick beauty fixes that they learned from their mothers, older sisters, friends and other women in their lives. While we are sure you have your own set of home remedies, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best!

Skincare:

Gel from an Advil Liqui-Gel helps reduce the swelling of pimples!

Add a little water to an aspirin and make a paste that can reduce the redness of pimples.

Make a paste of honey, egg whites and oatmeal and apply to the face for 10 to 15 minutes to clear blackheads.

Apply witch hazel to razor burn to reduce redness and irritation.

Place chilled tea bags on your eyes for 10 to 15 minutes to reduce puffiness. Or, if you’re short some tea bags, do the same thing with cold teaspoons!

Apply a mixture of turmeric powder and fresh pineapple juice to the under eye area for 15 minutes to reduce dark circles.

Apply milk of magnesia to your face to reduce oiliness. You can also use milk of magnesia as a primer if you don’t want to spend the big bucks on the real deal.

Mash up a banana and apply it to your face or any other dry skin area for a moisturizing boost!

Add one gallon of warm milk and one cup of ground oatmeal to a warm bath for a moisturizing soak.

Apply aloe vera or Preparation H to blisters to relieve pain and irritation.

Apply a mouthwash-soaked cotton ball to blisters three times a day to dry them out and keep them clean.

Bug bites:

Apply a paste of baking soda and water to a bee sting to help reduce the swelling and itchiness.

Got an itchy mosquito bite? Rub an onion slice on that pesky spot to relieve the itchiness.

Natural healthcare remedies:

Gargle with sage, turmeric or raspberry tea to soothe a sore throat.

Add some caraway seeds to hot water, let sit and strain. Drink to relieve an upset stomach.

Add half a teaspoon of cinnamon to hot water and drink to stimulate your digestive system.

Drink peppermint tea to relieve stuffy noses and mucous membrane irritation.

Add a teaspoon of baking soda to a glass of water and drink to clear up a urinary tract infection.

Dental hygiene:

Place a clove of garlic with a little rock salt on your tooth or gums to relieve aches.

Mix a tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide with a tablespoon of water and swish around in your mouth for 60 seconds to whiten teeth and help prevent gingivitis. Who doesn’t love an inexpensive teeth whitener?

Foot care:

Apply vapor rub ointment to your toenails to treat fungal infections.

Stinky feet? Exposing your feet to sunlight daily and soaking your feet in black tea can reduce foot odor!

Dilute one cup of apple cider vinegar with one cup of water and apply to your feet to treat Athlete’s Foot.

Hair care:

Steep two tea bags in boiling water for 10 minutes. Let them cool and then apply them to clean, wet hair and rinse to add a shine boost. Use chamomile teabags for blonde hair, rooibos teabags for red hair, and black teabags for brunette hair.

