21-Year-Old Achieves Her Dream, Becomes France’s First Weather Woman With Down Syndrome

This 21-year-old can add weather woman to her resumé!

French woman Mélanie Ségard will appear on two French weather programs after a successful social media campaign to help her achieve her weather-reporting dreams, The Mighty reports.

Ségard launched her Facebook campaigning page last week with help from the National Union of Charities for Parents With Disabled Children.

In a Facebook video, the young woman pushed French news outlets to let her do the weather if she reached 100,000 likes on her page.

“I’m different, but I want to show everyone that I can do a lot of things,” she wrote. Since then, more than 204,000 people have liked the page and her video has been viewed over 3 million times.

True to her wish, Ségard will go live on both France 2 and BFMTV on March 27.

“People with disabilities are invisible these days,” UNAPEI said in a statement. “The 100,000 likes are a sign of strong support — we are taken aback at how quickly the page became a success.”

Ségard expressed her thanks to all of her new friends and fans, saying that it’s been a lifelong dream of hers. She will be France’s first-ever weather presenter with Down syndrome.

