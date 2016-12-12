21 Day Fix Creator Shares Her One Rule for Weight Loss and We’re All Ears

Forget the 80/20 rule! 21 Day Fix creator Autumn Calabrese told PopSugar that for weight loss success, the 80/20 rule is a thing of the past. Instead, try the 90/10 rule, a healthy eating guideline that allows for a mistake here and there.

"That doesn't mean you have to be perfect all the time but you do have to be on top of it," Calabrese said. "I like the 90/10 rule. I know a lot of people say 80/20, but if you're really trying to lose weight then 90 percent of the time you need to be eating healthy, clean food in the proper portions."

Calabrese says that a cheat meal once a week is totally fine, but make sure you keep it that — a cheat meal, not a cheat day.

And with any healthy weight loss plan comes exercise. "If you do these two things, work out and eat right consistently, you will lose weight and keep it off."