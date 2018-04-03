20 Best Low-Carb Snacks

Once you make the decision to cut down on the number of carbs you eat, you’ll probably start to realize that doing so is easier said than done. So many of the snacks Americans consume are packed with carbs, as well as fats, oils, and tons of sodium. When browsing for a low-carb snack, it can feel like you’re being forced to pick your poison.

That’s why we’ve come up with a list of viable healthy options for those who wish to avoid carbs a little more. Try munching on a few of these instead of your normal afternoon indulgences.

Videos by PopCulture.com

​

1. KIND Bars

There’s a reason you see these scattered throughout health food stores and gas stations alike: they’re full of good nutrients but pretty low in carbs.

2. Vegetable Chips

Try baking your own radish chips or learning how to dry out spinach for a crunchy snack. You’ll feel much better once you switch some veggie-based chips in for your regular carb-laden ones.

​

3. Seeds

Whether you like sunflower or pumpkin, seeds can be a very filling but low-calorie solution for those savory snack cravings. Just remember to monitor how many you eat in one sitting.

4. Healthy Chocolate Balls

With simple ingredients like cacao powder, honey, and oats, you can make little snacks that taste like sugary treats but don’t hurt your low-carb diet. Try this recipe for no-bake chocolate energy balls.

​

5. Slim Jims

These may not look like a healthy option when you stumble across them at a convenience store, but they’re actually a pretty decent snack option. Go with the turkey ones if you really want to be proactive.

6. Sliced Turkey

If the idea of eating meat alone doesn’t seem appealing, feel free to wrap it around some avocado or tomato for a little extra flavor. Just steer clear of bread and other carb-based ingredients.

​

7. Edamame

Grab a pack from the grocery store and prepare several batches for easy, healthy snacks throughout the week. Add a tiny bit of sea salt for extra flavor.

8. Kale Chips

You can make these yourself by drying kale out with seasoning and baking it in your oven. If you’re feeling less ambitious, pick up a bag of chips from the store.

​

9. Roasted Seaweed

Sounds gross, but it’s actually a really tasty substitute for your regular fattening chips. Try this product from Annie Chun’s.

10. Celery With Peanut Butter

You probably ate this as a child, but that doesn’t mean you should give this tasty snack up as an adult. Add a few little raisins and you’ve got yourself ants on a log.

​

11. Olives

Turns out, these aren’t just good toppings for pizza. They even come in little packages without any liquid, so you can snack on them easily no matter where you are.

12. Hard-Boiled Eggs

Prep for the week on Sunday night by boiling a handful of eggs and refrigerating them. They’re a great source of protein and a perfect post-workout snack.

​

13. Oven-Baked Cheese Crackers

Check out these amazing cheese bites from Trader Joe’s that are way healthier than their carb-loaded cousin, Cheez-It’s.

14. A Package of Pistachios

Most only have around 100 calories, so you can munch on them at work without feeling like you’re wrecking your calorie count.

​

15. Dark Chocolate

Although chocolate might not sound like the healthiest snack option, dark chocolate is actually very beneficial for your body, so indulge without feeling guilty.

16. Cheese Sticks

You know those yummy packaged things of cheddar cheese you used to gobble up in elementary school? Give them another shot.

​

17. Greek Yogurt

If you’re not a fan of the taste, try to buy some that have real fruit mixed in for extra yumminess. You can also add your own honey and fruit.

18. A Package of Trail Mix

Look for some that have a nice mixture of low-carb nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans. Or, you can make your own! Here’s a recipe for a a low-carb you’ll love:

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of roasted unsalted soy nuts

6 ounces raisins

4 ounces of mini milk-chocolate candies

Instructions:

Mix together and divide into 12 servings. Store in resealable bags for an easy-to-grab, low-carb snack!

​

19. Almond Butter

Smother a tablespoon on a banana or sliced apple. It’ll keep you full for hours. It’s a great option, coming in at 3 carbs per serving. The downside of almond butter is that it is so tasty, it can be easy to eat well over serving size—so make sure to watch your portions!

20. Berries

Although all kinds of fruit are good options for low-calorie diets, berries are especially smart choices. Just don’t overdo it or you’ll throw your sugar intake off balance.