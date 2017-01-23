15 Dinners In 15 Minutes Or Less

No time to cook a healthy family meal tonight? Think again! You won’t need to hit the drive-thru once you’ve looked through this list of 15 meals that can be made in just 15 minutes or less.

1. Quick Shrimp and Vegetable Stir-Fry: Why wait 45 minutes for Chinese takeout when you can make this delicious (and skinny) recipe in just 15? It has the flavors you love without the fat and calories. Click here to see how we made it!

2. Mexican Ranch Burgers: In just about 15 minutes, you and the family can sit down to this flavorful burger! They’ll love the flavor and you’ll love the calorie count and quick cook time. To get our recipe, click here.

3. Jamaican Jerk Shrimp: For a flavorful meal made in minutes, try out this Jamaican Jerk Shrimp. It’s easy to make and even easier to eat! Click here to see how it’s done.

4. Ultimate Pizza Quesadilla: On nights when cooking seems impossible, turn to this recipe. It’s sure to be a hit with the kids and is the perfect solution for busy nights! See what’s inside by clicking here.

5. Skinny Mediterranean Pasta: Tour the Greek Isles without ever leaving your kitchen! This pasta dish is covered in feta, olives, spinach and the best oils for a perfect representation of the Mediterranean classics. Learn more about this dish here.

6. Skinny Pizza Wrap: This wrap is great for a quick dinner on the go. It’ll take you about 6 minutes and you can easily wrap it in a paper towel and take it on the go. See the ingredient list here.

7. Peach and Ham Grilled Cheese: Grilled cheese and soup is always an acceptable dinner when time is running low, but with this simple sandwich upgrade, you can serve a more balanced meal without costing you time. Click here to see how we made it.

8. Shrimp Caesar Salad: This is a healthy and refreshing salad that can be easily thrown together. Not only is it low-cal but you can make extra shrimp to toss with some lettuce at work tomorrow for a healthy lunch! Click here for the nutrition info.

9. Light and Easy BLT Wraps: BLTs are a great speedy dinner, but we’ve chosen a healthier wrap to keep your stomach full and your taste buds satisfied. To see what light ingredients we used, click here.

10. Classic Tuna Salad: Tuna salad isn’t always on the dinner menu, but when you’re in a time crunch, this 10-minute dish will be calling you name. Serve it on a sandwich or with crackers for a casual but healthy dinner to serve the family. And make extras for everyone’s lunch tomorrow! Click here to see what how we made it.

11. Chilled Clean Green Soup: Need a healthy dinner in a flash? In 5 minutes, you’ll be serving a soup that’s packed with nutritious and healthy ingredients. Trust us, your body will thank you for this. Click here to see what ingredients we used.

12.Mediterranean Smothered Chicken: No boring chicken recipe here! You can quickly and easily whip this dish together; just have your pasta and chicken on the stove at the same time and you’ll be sitting down to eat in no time. (via Iowa Girl Eats)

(Photo: Iowa Girl Eats)

13. Asian Turkey Lettuce Cups: Made with light ingredients and just about 10 or 15 minutes, this cabbage cup has lots of healthy ingredients you’ll feel good about feeding to your family. (via Dishing Up Delights)

(Photo: Dishing Up Delights)

14. Pesto Pasta with Garlic and Rosemary Chicken: In just about 15 minutes, you can serve up an amazing pasta dish with yummy ingredients. Your family will love the flavorful chicken and noodles, and you’ll enjoy the veggies inside! (via Jamie Oliver)

(Photo: Jamie Oliver)

15. Veggie Chili with a Crunchy Tortilla and Avocado Salad: This complete meal can be done in just minutes! It’s time to grab your food processor and prepare to be amazed. You’d be surprised what culinary creations you can make in a short amount of time. (via Jamie Oliver)