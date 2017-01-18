14 Surprisingly Delicious Avocado Hacks

Avocado is rising in popularity as a new food to keep on hand for filling snacks and meals. This edible green machine offers healthy fats and is packed with nutrients like fiber, potassium, and vitamins C, K, folate, and B6. When it comes to adding avocados into your nutrition plan, the possibilities are endless…and delicious.

1. Kale Strawberry and Avocado Salad: An easy-to-prepare salad as you can throw these simple ingredients together in a pinch for a quick on-the-go meal or a formal sit-down dinner. For added protein, top salad with grilled chicken, shrimp or some lean, flank steak.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2. Avocado Corn Salad: Featured as a no-cook appetizer, this simple appetizer can be prepared when company is headed over or you just need a quick snack to much on between meals.

3. Grilled Avocado: One of the most simplistic ways to prepare an avocado, but also full of taste and flavor. Only 3-4 ingredients needed but the possibilities are endless when it comes to toppings and fillings.

4. Baked Egg in Avocado: A great breakfast idea or when a protein-packed energy boost is needed, this is easy way to jazz up two essential ingredients.

5. Avocado Dressing: As seen in restaurants everywhere lately, this is a perfect make-ahead recipe to have on hand to top salads, meat, or essentially any snack for a flavor enhancement.

6. Avocado Mango Rice Salad: A simple way to throw together ingredients for a filling salad that could be a side dish or main course. The brown rise could easily be substituted for couscous or your grain of preference.

7. Chicken and Avocado Soup: A perfect winter soup to add warmth to your meal and provide a filling dish that is broth based and deliciously healthy.

8. Bacon Avocado Cups with Balsamic Glaze: This could certainly be served as a meal in itself. Substitute the pork bacon for turkey bacon for a skinny swap and enjoy the savory flavor in each bite!

10. Bell Pepper Eggs with Avocado: Not your traditional stuffed peppers, this recipe is a perfect meatless Monday recipe to add to your menu planning.

11. Asian Stuffed Avocado: If you are craving ethnic food and still want to keep things simple and healthy, this stuffed avocado is the perfect solution. Packed with ingredients like cabbage, you’ll feel full without the guilt of Chinese takeout. For more skinny Asian recipes, click here!

12. Avocado Egg Salad: A new spin on your traditional egg salads, add avocado for a healthy way to make a a creamy salad the family will enjoy. (photo credit)

13. Kale Stuffed Avocados: Combining these two nutrient-packed foods is a perfect way to create a healthy and tasty meal or snack to fulfill your nutritional needs.

14. Tuna Salad with Avocado: A perfect spin on tuna salad, adding avocado takes the taste and texture to a whole new level.

For more delicious avocado hacks, check out Hot New Couple Alert: Chocolate + Avocado!