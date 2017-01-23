13 Best Ever, Skinny Red Velvet Desserts

Red velvet is arguably the hottest dessert flavor out there. If you also go ga-ga over red velvet anything, you’ll be glad to know there are 13 skinny red velvet desserts that will literally leave your mouth watering. Get out your adorable apron, crank up the music and get ready to surprise your Valentine with some taste-bud-tantalizing, festive desserts!

Skinny Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes: These skinny mini treats are only 150 calories for 3 cupcakes and are the perfect decoration for a Valentine’s Day party. Substituting oil for Greek yogurt in the cupcakes will amp up the moisture and saves some serious calories and fat! (via Skinny Mom)

Skinny Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls: These delicious little rolls are the perfect V-day Breakfast for the entire family. Perfectly proportioned, these may take some time to make, but totally worth the extra effort! (via Skinny Fork)

Valentine’s Day Cake Balls: These delicate little balls are the perfect addition to your kids’ holiday party (or to your own late night snacking party!). They’re easy to make and perfect for the kiddos to eat without a mess! (via Skinny Taste)

Red Velvet Chocolate Cookies: Made with only 4 ingredients, these chocolate cookies will have your taste buds wanting more! And if you’re not in the mood for the added chocolate sweetness, skip out on the chocolate chips and the other 3 ingredients will still work perfectly together! (via Oh sweet Basil)

Red Velvet Pancakes with Cream Cheese: Lighten your load with these low-cal pancakes topped with some light cream cheese. The kids will love them and if you’re a red velvet lover, you will too! (via Skinny Taste)

The Best Ever Red Velvet Cake: With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, we’ve been been coming up with some wonderfully fun, skinny, enticing little treats to help you celebrate! If using applesauce and coffee don’t make it the best ever for you, the ooey gooey cream cheese goodness in every bite will top it off! (via Skinny Mom)

Red Velvet Brownies: This is the perfect combination of fudge-y, moist, dense, chocolate-y, and sweet brownie goodness. These Red Velvet Brownies are so good you’ll not only want to lick the spatula, but the leftover batter in the bowl too! And the best part is they’re only 170 calories, so now you won’t even have to feel guilty about biting into one of these delightful delicacies! (via Skinny Taste)

Secretly Healthy Red Velvet Ice Cream: This decadent treat is a family favorite on Valentine’s Day that you can serve to your kids, sweetie, and even indulge in yourself. This healthy option for chocolate ice cream tastes like it was scooped right out of an ice cream parlor, but is filled with Vitamins A, C, fiber antioxidants and probiotics that will keep your body and mind feeling good! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Red Velvet Cheesecake Protein Shake: Well this is it, the tastiest protein shake that is out of this world! Packed with protein, this shake is great for a busy morning breakfast or even a post-workout snack! (via Dashing Dish)

Red Velvet Cake Donuts: Now this will be sure to make your mouth water! This 90 calorie treat is perfect for a Saturday morning family breakfast. And yes, you read that right, only 90 calories! These moist and yummy donuts are sugar-free, low-fat, high in fiber and gluten-free! Are you drooling yet? We are! (via Desserts with Benefits)

Vegan Red Velvet Cupcakes: These pancakes are so appetizing and mouthwatering, it’s like eating cake for breakfast. They’re light and fluffy, but provide that moist and rich texture that will start your day out right! If you’re one with a sweet tooth, these morning pancakes are perfect for you. Plus, they’re only 230 calories and vegan! (via Chocolate Covered Katie)

Skinny Red Velvet Poke Cake: This recipe is by far one of the best with keeping the cake so moist, fluffy, and jam-packed with flavors in every single bite. Swapped with some healthier ingredients, like zero-calorie soda in place of eggs, oil, and water, or using fat-free yogurt instead of condensed milk, people will not believe you when you tell them the mouthwatering cake is skinny! (via The Domestic Rebel)

Cool Whip Cookies: Perfect with a tall glass of milk, even Santa would love these cookies! Easy to make and quick to clean up, these cookies are the perfect last minute dessert. Forgot to bake the cookies for your kid’s Valentine’s Day party? Whip the 4 simple ingredients together, pop them in the oven, and BOOM, Supermom has saved the day again! (via Franny Bolsa)

