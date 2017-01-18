11 Recipes Every 20-Something Should Know How To Cook​

It's time to drop the Ramen and embrace your empty apartment kitchen. When you reach your 20s, it can be a little embarrassing having guests over and all you have in your freezer is fish sticks and microwaveable meals! (We've all been there, okay?) Stretch your cooking muscles by adding these 11 easy recipes to your repertoire. Impress your friends (and parents when they come to visit) with these healthy meals that will certainly have them going back for seconds and have you grinning ear-to-ear.

1. Lasagna. It's a classic dinner recipe, and for good reason! It's easy to make and totally delicious. This one-pan wonder will give you tons of leftovers to survive the work week. Try the recipe!

2. Shredded chicken. We love shredded chicken here at Skinny Mom, and not just because it's delicious and healthy. There are virtually tons of different uses for this dinner staple. Learn how to make it here!

3. Pulled pork. Holding a BBQ or dinner for friends? Having pulled pork sandwiches is sure to get you plenty of high-fives and back slaps. Why? Because people love it. Only you'll know how easy it was to make. Get the easy-to-make recipe here!

4. Quiche. Quiche for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, it doesn't matter! Quiche is great at any time of the day, which is why we've created a super easy-to-make recipe that any 20-something can make in a jiffy. Plus, who doesn't feel fancy making a quiche? Here's the recipe!

5. Stuffed peppers. They might look difficult to make, but they're totally not! Impress your friends, husband and even your kids with this ultra-healthy recipe that looks way harder to make than it actually is. Here's the recipe.

6. Enchiladas. Turn Enchilada Night into a favorite at your house with our yummy recipe that won't take all day to make! It's so easy to prepare, and anyone can make it! Try our recipe here.

>> Read more: If Mexican cuisine is your jam, we've got you covered with 50 easy-to-make and super delicious recipes.

7. Macaroni and cheese (the healthy kind!). Whether you're a kid, a mom, or just a college student, macaroni and cheese is always a good idea. But every time we're standing in our pantry, we ask ourselves, "Should I? Think of the fat..." Well, no more! We have a healthy stove-top macaroni and cheese recipe that won't make you feel guilty. You're so, so welcome. Try the recipe right here.

8. Quesadilla. This dish is a must in your recipe repertoire. It's warm, filling and high in protein, making it the perfect lunch or dinner for the woman on-the-go. Try this fab recipe right here!

9. Potato soup. Looking to make something easy in a crock-pot that cooks itself while you're at work? This recipe is exactly what you're looking for. It's warm, savory and not going to wreck your diet. Anybody can make it, no matter your schedule!

10. Chili. Everyone needs a good chili recipe, so we've got your back with a delicious Mexican twist. Ours is perfect for the 20-something with the busy schedule. Just throw the ingredients in your slow cooker and let the magic happen. Here's our simple recipe!

11. Broccoli cheddar soup. You won't have to spend an arm-and-a-leg at Panera to get this scrumptious soup again! We've got the best broccoli cheddar soup ever, and it's not going to destroy all your hard work and dieting. Dish it out to your friends and family, and watch them slurp it down in record time. You know you want to try our recipe!