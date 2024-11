If punny things are your jam, you’ve come to the right place. Check out 11 of our favorites, but fair warning: you may never look at your favorite foods the same way ever again, or you may look a little strange mocking them with these catchy sayings.

1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.