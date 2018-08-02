10 Products That Fight ‘Chub Rub’

Let’s be real; no one wants to talk about inner thigh chafing. It’s the ugly elephant in the room that so many women deal with, and yet fashion leaders and magazines rarely address the issue.

If you’ve got a curvy figure and well-rounded thighs, then you might frequently experience discomfort while wearing breezy skirts and dresses, especially in the sweaty heat of summer. Also referred to as “chub rub,” thigh chafing occurs when a woman’s thighs rub together underneath her clothing, causing irritation and occasional rashes that are a nightmare to deal with when it’s hot outside.

If thigh rub haunts you whenever you don a cute flowy outfit, take heart because there are some golden products that will decrease your thighs’ sensitivity and combat horrible rashes.

Here are some of the best products on the market for preventing thigh-rub and staying comfortable during these blistering hot months of the year.

Bandelette’s Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands

Don’t worry, these accessories aren’t nearly as unattractive as they sound. In fact, they pretty much look like sexy shorts you can wear underneath a dress or a skirt. The little strips of fabric have a sticky underside that keeps them from slipping around, and the fashionable outside prevents unnecessary rubbing between your legs. Voila! Problem solved, and with flair, too. Get your own pair here.

Thigh Society Shorts

If it’s moisture you’re worried about, these shorts are comfortable and great for sweaty days in the summer sun. Not only do they prevent chub rub, but they are also made of a wicking material that keeps moisture from clinging to your skin. This keeps you comfortable and cool throughout your daily activities. Shop here.

2Toms SportShield

Because it’s an easy, roll-on ointment, this product is essential if you want to get ready quickly. The chafe protection is completely sweat proof and should last up to 24 hours, so you can stroll around town all day without worrying about developing a rash. Order here.

Body Glide

Worried about allergens? This anti-friction product creates a safe barrier between your thighs with ingredients that are all plant-based. It can stop chafing and blisters before they even begin, as well as provide all-day protection. Just swipe some on at the beginning of each day and rest easy that your thighs are protected. Get this thigh protector here.

Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel

Once the irritation has already begun, this product is wonderful for relieving your redness and discomfort. This product will work on all the delicate areas on your body including your inner thighs, under arms, breasts and your bikini area. Order a pack on Amazon, then apply it whenever your skin feels like it’s experienced too much sweaty friction.

Burt’s Bees Dusting Powder

This 100 percent natural product is excellent at reducing friction without exposing your sensitive groin area to strange ingredients. Some might recommend talcum powder instead, but steer clear of it; this product is much safer for your private areas. Visit Burt’s Bees here.

Megababe Thigh Rescue

When you’re wearing shorts, this is the non-toxic, anti-friction stick you want to have on hand. It keeps your thigh sweat under control while also providing a silky layer of protection without coloring any of your clothing like your deodorant would. This product also boasts a citrusy scent and is paraben and aluminum-free! Pick up your stick here.

Undersummers

Looking for something a little more cutesy? These shorts are anti-chafing, moisture-wicking, and available in a variety of fun colors and patterns. Some women find these to be the most effective kind of anti-chafing shorts because they have no seams on the inner thigh, which significantly helps minimize rubbing. Get these stylish shorts here.

Cornstarch

Okay, yes, this is hardly a revolutionary product, but it’s one that truly works. Doctors recommend layering your thighs lightly with cornstarch before you head out into the heat. Unlike baby powder, cornstarch is perfectly safe for your groin area and can minimize the friction between your legs as you walk.

Coconut Oil

As if we needed another reason to keep this product on hand. It helps with everything from clear skin to shiny hair, so it’s no surprise that it can also solve your thigh rub problems. Take some and rub it around the area that usually experiences the friction before you head out for the day.

Looking for some more natural ways to prevent thigh rubbing? Avoid wearing tight-fitting clothing and keep your groin area perpetually cool and dry. When the area does become irritated, use cold compresses and cortisone creams to combat the reaction. Most importantly, keep the affected area clean; you don’t want broken skin leading to bacterial infections like staph.

If you’re a woman who consistently experiences ‘chub rub’, don’t give up just yet. A combination of these products and preventative methods just might be able to revolutionize the way you view cute sundresses and skirts.

