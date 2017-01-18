10 Low-Carb Suppers You’ll Love

Carbs are pretty much everywhere. If you’re trying to cut back on them, it can be pretty difficult, but here at Skinny Mom, we understand the struggle! Not only have we created the Power 30 Carb Rotation Plan, but we’ve also found 10 of Skinny Mom’s lowest carb dinners! All of these delicious dinners are 10 grams or less of carbs per serving!

1. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken: When life gets a little crazy, turn on your slow cooker! Coming home to a dish that makes your house smell like pizza is never a bad thing! Our Slow Cooker Pepperoni Chicken on its own is a fantastic low-carb dinner, but feel free to add some veggies on the side. Get the recipe here!

2. Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels: Each pinwheel is only six carbs, so not only will this delicious dish fill you up, but you can feel great about it! To be taken to the recipe, click here.

3. Skinny Lemon Chicken: Is chicken the only meat your little ones will touch? If so, you’re probably running out of ways to serve it! Here’s a refreshing and low-carb option that pairs perfectly with any side! Get the recipe here.

4. Skinny Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers: Stuffed peppers are a great way to change up your dinner routine, and each stuffed pepper half is only 10 carbs! Want to make them for yourself? Click here!

5. Skinny Tuna Cakes with Chipotle Mayo: This recipe is only six carbs and yes, that includes the mayo! The cakes are flavorful and inexpensive to make! Plus, they taste way better than canned tuna. Get the recipe for yourself by clicking here.

6. Sesame Crusted Chicken: Get an Asian flavor while you keep your dinners low carb! This tasty chicken recipe is a great way to eat healthy with only six carbs! It pairs great with our Skinny Chicken Fried Rice, which has 23 grams of protein! Get this chicken recipe here.

7. Skinny Salsa Chicken: Add a twist of Mexican flavor to your grilled chicken! This tasty dish is a great low-carb option (only 7 grams) and pairs great with brown rice and broccoli. Get the recipe here.

8. Skinny Coconut Shrimp: Lime and coconut go together like peanut butter and jelly! This sweet and zesty combo delivers a one-two punch of deliciousness! Instead of deep frying the shrimp, this recipe keeps the crunch while tossing these in the oven and baking instead! Get the recipe here.

9. Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers: Tasty, low-carb and delicious, this is a great dinner to serve up to the family! Each stuffed pepper half is only four carbs each. Get the recipe and make this dinner tonight!

10. Skinny Lemon Tilapia: Tilapia is a great light fish and is often used in healthy meals. This lemon version has a great flavor, is a great source of protein, low in carbs and is quick to make. Get this recipe by clicking here.