10 Low-Calorie, Healthy Slow Cooker Recipes

Want a real time saver in the kitchen? Dust off your Crock-Pot® and allow supper to cook itself with these flavorful, simple and skinny recipes! They’re all lightened-up versions of classics you love and you’ll feel good about feeding them to your hungry family. Convenience definitely meets phenomenal taste with these skinny meals.

1. Slow Cooker Pork Tacos: If you’re looking to put a new twist on tacos, try mixing up your filling by using pork and this spicy flavoring! Using a slow cooker makes this dinner super simple. Click here for the recipe!

2. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken: Coming home to a dish that makes your house smell like pizza is never a bad thing! Our Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken on its own is a fantastic low-carb and low-calorie dinner, but you can try it over pasta or spaghetti squash if you don’t have time to prepare a side. See the recipe here.

3. Skinny Pineapple Salsa Chicken: If you’re tired of the same old beef or turkey taco fillings, give this tangy chicken version a try! This is a sweet and tasty recipe your whole family will love and you’ll feel good knowing a serving is only 220 calories! Click here to get the recipe.

4. Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie: This is not Granny’s recipe, but it’s just as tasty! Just throw the ingredients in your Crock- Pot® and allow this dish’s comforting smells to fill your home. You can get the full recipe here. It’s also featured in Skinny Suppers cookbook!

5. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw: These full-flavored sliders are perfect for nights spent watching your favorite sports team on TV! They’re also only 300 calories per serving, beating the calories of buffalo wings any day. Watch the video below and get the full recipe here!

6. Slow Cooker Creamy Potato Soup: For the ultimate comfort food, toss the ingredients for this soup in your Crock-Pot® and let it do the work. You’ll enjoy a filling, creamy meal for only 226 calories! Check it out here.

7. Slow Cooker Cashew Chicken: Forget takeout and serve your family this flavorful chicken over a bed of rice. It’s only 302 calories per serving and it’ll soon become a staple for your chicken nugget-loving little ones. See the recipe here!

8. Slow Cooker Fall-Off-the-Bone Ribs: Before heading out to your local roadhouse restaurant, give these slow cooker ribs a try! These tender ribs are juicy and full of flavor, plus they can cook themselves while you’re out all day. Get started here.

9. Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili: This tasty and healthy chili only takes 5 minutes of prep, so it’s a sound meal choice for busy days! As suppertime, enjoy a heaping serving for only 254 calories! Get the ingredient list here.

10. Skinny Butternut Squash Soup: This is a hearty, flavorful soup that will please the whole family. It dons a distinct seasonal flavor but you can indulge year-round for only 197 calories per serving. Click here to get the full recipe.