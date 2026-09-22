Mikayla Matthews Reveals If She Plans to Return to ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ After Taylor Frankie Paul’s Departure

Despite Taylor Frankie Paul’s announcement of her official departure, Mikayla Matthews says she will not be returning to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Following the news, Matthews took to her Instagram Stories to address the burning question: Will she change her mind and come back to the hit reality TV show?

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The TV personality quickly dismissed the idea, writing, “To answer your question… No, I will not be coming back. Everyone has to do what’s best for them, and I was the only one who chose to leave the show due to MANY reasons and, of course, the recent news a couple weeks ago.”

She further stated, “I feel like I took my concerns to the right people and went out of my way over and over again to try to address them. There are so many things wrong with this situation. Because of one person’s actions but also because of the way everything was handled after

“Those concerns haven’t changed and neither has my decision right now,” Matthews added. “Don’t know what the future holds, but I think we can collectively agree that a lot of changes need to be made.”

Last week, the Mormon Wives star seemingly hinted that Paul’s presence on the show was the key reason she quit.

“The ONLY reason I’m leaving the show is because I was told a certain person was coming,” she stated. “I told them before agreeing to do [Season] 6 that I wasn’t going to film if that certain someone came back because it’s UNETHICAL and kids are involved.”

Matthews also stated she didn’t agree with profiting from the behavior displayed on the show, noting it felt “wrong and unethical” to her.

In her departure announcement, Paul accused some of her castmates of bullying her and her children amid her custody battle with exes Tate Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

She shares children, daughter Indy and son Ocean, with Tate, while her son Ever is with Mortensen.

“Some of the girls know what I’ve been through and then to turn and collectively pile on with their ‘statements’ knowing there has been ongoing abuse through the system the last 8 months on top of what I’ve endured,” Paul alleged. “Almost the entire cast plus some, going at me….laughing about my kids is disgusting.”

She then stated that it was a “pleasure” to step away from the show so the castmates could continue. “I’ve almost convinced myself I’m deserving of all this pain and to a certain degree absolutely this is consequences of my actions,” Paul noted. “My question has been how much suffering and scrutiny is going to be enough…I’m just relieved to be out.”