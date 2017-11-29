WWE Reportedly Working on an Updated Version of Matt Hardy’s ‘Broken’ Character

After months of speculation, Matt Hardy gave fans their first tangible sign of hope that his “Broken Universe” gimmick would be making its way to the WWE with a long “DELETE!” chant on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Ever since then Matt and the other members of House Hardy have been hinting at the return of the “Broken” gimmick.

NO. I have EVOLVED. My PRIMAL PASSENGER has returned to drive my VESSEL.. I AM MORE. https://t.co/0w78vpZOzc — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 28, 2017

Me llamaron? — Señor Benjamin (@BenjaminSenor) November 28, 2017

The #GreatWar is merely beginning on this plane identified as @WWE. I must recruit LOYAL Soldiers from around the planet of Earth to join me as I battle in a DOMAIN overflowing with DARKNESS & DEMONS. Our Platoon has much to do. — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 29, 2017

However, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, the gimmick won’t be explicitly called “Broken,” and might have some slight alterations to better fit with the company’s presentation.

For the uninitiated, all of these tweets hint back to Hardy’s last run with Impact Wrestling from 2014-17. Last year, while feuding with his brother Jeff Hardy over the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, Hardy debuted a new, deranged “Broken” character.

The gimmick gained online popularity so quickly that Jeff, Matt’s wife Reby Sky, their one-year-old son Maxel, his father-in-law (Señor Benjamin) and a number of Impact Wrestling and indy wrestling stars joined in as they put on multiple taped matches at Hardy’s farm in Cameron, North Carolina.

The duo left Impact Wrestling back in February, but were unable to use the “Broken” gimmick in WWE due to trademark disputes with Impact’s parent company Anthem Entertainment. But with the company announcing on Wednesday that they would allow Hardy to use the character, it’s likely that the “Broken Universe” is finally on its way to Vince McMahon’s promotion.