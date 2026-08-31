Tom Selleck Slams CBS’ ‘Frustrating’ ‘Blue Bloods’ Cancellation

A little over a year and a half after Blue Bloods came to an end, Tom Selleck slammed CBS’s decision to cancel the hit police procedural drama.

While appearing on the Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast last week, Selleck called the cancellation decision “very frustrating.”

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“Blue Bloods was a labor of love,” he explained. “The real truth to that is in the last year… at our last family dinner, everybody wanted to come back. We’d already taken a 25 percent cut in salary. We’d already done all sorts of things to keep the show going.”

Selleck then said, “It was very frustrating because Blue Bloods was like — out of the top 100 shows on broadcast television — No. 6 in our fifteenth year.”

He further noted that no one from the cast wanted to leave the show. “Everybody wanted to stay on. That’s hard to get. It may be some kind of record to have the same cast intact for that length of time. Usually — if it wasn’t a family, it would be different, but you know, you couldn’t very well replace Jimmie (Will Estes) or Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) or anybody with another act.”

Blue Bloods first premiered in the fall of 2010 and ran for 14 seasons. The series finale took place in December 2024. The show followed the professional and personal lives of the Reagans, a police family who lived in New York City.

Those who starred in the show alongside Selleck, Estes and Wahlberg were Len Cariou, Bridget Moynahan, Sami Gayle and Amy Carlson.