Tim Allen Breaks His Silence on ‘Last Man Standing’s’ Cancellation

Tim Allen was shocked to hear the news that ABC canceled his multiple-camera comedy series Last Man Standing after six seasons.

He broke his silence on the matter via Twitter on Tuesday. Allen wrote “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years. #lastmanstanding — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 16, 2017

ABC canceled the longtime Friday night 8 p.m. anchor series despite it being the network’s second most watched comedy this season with 8.1 million viewers, only behind Modern Family‘s 8.7 million.

Viewers quickly began to speculate that Allen’s show was cancelled due to his conservative views. However, ABC’s entertainment president Channing Dungey said Last Man Standing was canceled for “business and scheduling reasons.”

Up Next: Fall 2017 TV Preview: Every New Series Announced So Far

“[Last Man Standing] was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings,” Dungey said. “Once we made the decision to not continue with comedies on Friday, that was where we landed.”

This article originally appeared on Womanista.

Photo Credit: ABC