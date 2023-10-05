'Third Eye' Preview Introduces Star-Studded Cast of a New Audible Fantasy Series (Exclusive)

The new Audible original series Third Eye premiered on Thursday, bringing some of the biggest names in sci-fi and fantasy together for a fresh story written by Felicia Day. In an exclusive preview clip below, you can hear narrator Neil Gaiman, London Hughes as the Faerie princess Sybil and Sean Astin as the vampire Frank. The entire seven-hour audio drama is available now on Audible.

This teaser comes from Episode 2 of Third Eye in the middle of an increasingly awkward entanglement among the cast. While Sybil may not be at her best on this morning, she can tell at a glance that Frank has something to hide. It just so happens that he is feeling guilty for betraying Kate Chen (LilyPichu) to Robigus (Wil Wheaton). To hear the whole story, you'll need to head over to Audible where Third Eye is on sale right now $20.96 for members. Alternatively, it can be purchased with one credit.

Third Eye is a sci-fi-fantasy comedy that Day describes as her "biggest passion project since The Guild." It begins in San Francisco and stars Day as Laurel Pettigrew – a wizard who was meant to be a "Chosen One"-type of hero but failed to defeat her nemesis, Tybus the Terrible (Christopher Judge) a decade earlier. After wallowing in self-loathing, she needs to pick up the pieces of her life to rescue her friends.

That includes Kate, an ordinary teenage girl curious about the supernatural world and Sybil, an exiled Faerie princess living up her hard-partying 20s with mixed success. Astin's character Frank Fletcher is a cranky and stubborn vampire, while Robigus is the local enforcer for Tybus and a minor but persistent annoyance to Laurel. The cast also includes Carolyn Seymour, Laraine Newman, Danny Pudi, Alan Tudyk, Nyima Funk, Hudson Yang, Amir Talai, Sean Giambrone, Jade Hykush, Janet Varney, Lila Sage Bromley, Amy Okuda, Phil LaMarr, Steve Agee, Kate Miccuci, Jeff Lewis, Troy Baker, Harvey Guillen, Weird Al Yankovic, Kristian Nairn, and Jonah Ray Rodrigues.

The show is a comical twist on the usual fantasy hero's journey with plenty of genre-bending elements along the way. Of course, with legends like Gaiman, Wheaton, Astin and others involved, it has plenty of chances to be self-referential as well. Meanwhile, it plays to the strengths that Day and her collaborators have honed in the burgeoning audio medium with other productions, including audiobooks, original audio dramas and less straightforward adaptations. Third Eye is available now.