These Top-Rated TVs Are Under $500 Right Now
With so many streaming services, award-winning films, excellent TV shows and nail-biting sports programs, many of us rely on a high-quality TV to get the best picture and sound available. After all, we want a theatrical experience right in our own homes, don't we? But some televisions are really pricey these days -- some even cost over $5,000. Luckily, there are budget-friendly options available, too.
Our favorite TVs under $500
- 55" TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR smart Roku TV, $268 (down from $600)
- 50" LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K smart TV with Alexa built-in, $458 (reduced from $570)
- 43" Samsung Class Q60B QLED 4K smart TV, $430 (down from $550)
- 32" Onn Class HD LED Roku smart TV, $98 (originally $144)
And these aren't cheaply made TVs either. You can get a new high-definition television from well-known brands like Samsung, Sony, Vizio, LG and more. So, if you want a new smart TV, keep reading. If you're looking to buy a new affordable TV, these big-screen TVs will fit every budget.
Some of these TVs are only under $500 for the moment, so don't delay -- buy your new TV today.
Samsung
This TV has a powerful quantum processor for superior image quality in a 4K resolution. It also comes with a voice assistant and supports all your favorite streaming platforms, with the color and contrast that a QLED TV from Samsung can provide.
43" Samsung Class Q60B QLED 4K smart TV, $430 (down from $550)$430 at Samsung
Want even more Samsung TV options? Here are our other favorite options. Some of these are only on sale temporarily, so buy now.
- 50" Samsung Class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $368
- 43" Samsung Class TU690T Crystal UHD 4K smart TV, $280 (down from $290)
- 32" Samsung "The Frame" Quantum HDR smart TV, $498 (down from $528)
LG
LG's NanoCell technology delivers a lifelike picture with a billion sharp, perfectly contrasted colors. There's a game optimizer mode for console gamers, a filmmaker mode for cinema buffs, and Google and Alexa are built right in along with dozens of other popular streaming platforms. And you get 50 inches, all for under $500 -- for now.
50" LG NanoCell 75 Series 4K smart TV with Alexa built-in, $458 (down from $570)$458 at Amazon
Need more LG options? We've got you covered. These models are on sale now at great prices.
- 55" LG Class 4K UHD webOS smart TV, $358 (down from $448)
- 32" LG Class HD smart LED TV, $142 (down from $158)
- 24" LG LED HD TV, $140
Sony
Sony TVs can be pricier, but they have affordable options with the excellent sound and color you've come to expect from Sony. This model comes with intelligent motion handling to capture the best in films, sports and games. You'll also get enhanced clarity and high-definition resolution color with this premium smart TV from Sony.
32" Sony HD LED HDR TV W830K Series with Google TV, $348 (reduced from $370)$348 at Amazon
There are a few other options from Amazon if you're interested in other Sony TVs under $500.prevnext
Vizio
Vizio is already known for making high-quality smart TVs at a lower price point than many of their competitors. This V-series model happens to be on sale from Walmart right now. With features like Dolby Vision Bright Mode, full array backlighting, active pixel tuning and its award-winning Smartcast system, you'll love your new smart TV and you'll especially love the price.
50" Vizio Class V-Series 4K UHD LED smart TV, $268 (reduced from $358)$358 at Walmart
Not what you're looking for? There are plenty of other options if you want Vizio TVs for under $500.
- 43" Vizio Class D-Series FHD LED smart TV, $198 (down from $224)
- 43" Vizio M-Series 4K UHD Quantum LED HDR smart TV, $310
- 43" Vizio MQ6 Series 4K QLED HDR smart TV, $348
Other brands
There are plenty of other quality televisions from other brands with big-screen TVs at a fraction of the price. Amazon has great deals on smart TVs under $500, including this Amazon Fire TV on sale right now. With the press of a button, you can ask Alexa to change the channel, check weather or read you the news. There's also a feature enabled that allows you to watch live TV without cable. This deal shouldn't be missed.
55" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $400 (down from $520)$400 at Amazon
There are plenty of other great smart TV options on Amazon from Hisense, TCL and Toshiba, too. Check out these other TVs under $500 from top brands.
- 55" TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR smart Roku TV, $268 (down from $600)
- 50" Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $340 (down from $530)
- 43" Toshiba Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV, $230 (reduced from $330)
Under $200
Sometimes, even a $500 TV is out of people's budgets. Not to worry: Walmart sells lots of TVs for under $200. In fact, its Onn TV is one of the cheapest big-screen TVs on the market, and you can get a 32" model of this Roku HD TV for only $98. It's one of two TVs under $100 at Walmart.
32" Onn Class HD LED Roku smart TV, $98 (down from $144)$98 at Walmart
There are other great brands that sell TVs under $200 at Walmart, so pick your favorite.
- 24" Vizio Class D-Series HD LED smart TV, $99 (down from $118)
- 32" Philips Class HD smart Roku borderless LED TV, $118 (reduced from $133)
- 43" Hisense Class 2K FHD LED Roku smart TV, $178 (down from $249)