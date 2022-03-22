‘The Witcher’ Fans Just Got Some Massive News

It was a good day on The Continent on Monday when CD Projekt Red announced a new Witcher video game. The fourth installment of the lauded franchise is reportedly in development, although details on the project are still under wraps. That didn’t stop fans from celebrating, theorizing and making their biggest wishes for the came known on social media.

The Witcher is based on The Witcher Saga short stories and novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and before the Netflix original series, video games were its best-known medium. There have been three mainline Witcher RPGs so far, but according to a report by Kotaku, this new game won’t be called The Witcher 4. All we know for sure is that it will be a “new saga in The Witcher franchise,” but that’s plenty to get fans excited.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Witcher announcement practically took over social media on Monday and into Tuesday morning. fans of the games discussed their biggest hopes, fondly rehashing their biggest gripes about the previous installments in the process. Here’s a look at how that conversation played out.

Ciri

https://twitter.com/bigfutjeril/status/1505971685295632386?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

First and foremost, many fans want this game to make Ciri a playable character at last. After the popularity of the TV show, this may finally be possible.

Brace Yourself

https://twitter.com/Iadyofthelake/status/1505963490749648898?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some fans didn’t even let themselves get too excited about this announcement, expecting plenty of delays and disappointments between now and the game’s release.

Unreal Engine 5

https://twitter.com/Jazzman4/status/1505963102793314308?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This new Witcher game will reportedly be made in Unreal Engine 5 rather than CD Projekt Red’s REDEngine, as previous installments have been made. For repeat players, this was the best news of all.

Incomparable

https://twitter.com/SamSykesSwears/status/1506007856042037251?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans noted that the medieval fantasy genre has been on the rise since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was released, but said that noting quite matched up to The Continent. They were excited to return to this world for all the specific eccentricities it offers.

Accessible

https://twitter.com/TamiTheBlub/status/1506216358249484289?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/witchergame/status/1505960659372101632?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans were excited to hear that this new game would not be exclusive to a single storefront or console. However, many were nervous that this promise wouldn’t stand.

Lapsed Fans

https://twitter.com/HollowPoiint/status/1505948851827585025?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The announcement caught the attention of lapsed fans who never got around to playing The Witcher 3. Many remarked that they would need to pick the game up at last before the new installment comes out.

Fandom Awakened

https://twitter.com/licensetodraw/status/1506333233822441472?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Finally, some fans joked that this announcement would awaken a different side of the Witcher fandom – likely with more memes as a result.