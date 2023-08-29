'The Witcher' Energy Drink Revealed

The franchise is known for its magical potions, so it's only natural that it energy drink brand G Fuel decided to bring one to life.

The Witcher fans can finally try one of Geralt's "potions" for themselves thanks to a collaboration with G Fuel Energy Drinks. The company teamed up with video game studio CD PROJEKT RED to created the G FUEL Tawny Owl Potion powdered drink mix. This is a limited edition flavor that is expected to sell out fast, so fans may want to get their pre-orders in now.

Witcher fans can pre-order their G Fuel Tawny Owl Potion now on GFuel.com, along with other unique collectibles. According to a press release from the two companies, the energy drink is available on its own or packaged in a new Deluxe Collector's Box that includes a laser-etched stainless steel shaker cup, two exclusive art prints and a small Witcher's potion vial.As for the Tawny Owl Potion itself, it has a Black Currant flavor described as "tart and flowery" with a berry taste.

(Photo: G Fuel/CD PROJECT RED)

The pre-order will get you a 40-ounce tub of Tawny Owl Potion mix while your new 24-ounce shaker cup will serve as the perfect vessel. If you plan on taking it on the go your new vial will make you feel like Geralt himself. The drink is sugar-free, boasting 140 milligrams of caffeine and 15 calories.

"We all know that Tawny Owl is one of the potions any good witcher needs in their inventory to keep their stamina up," said G Fuel CEO Cliff Morgan. "So, while working together with CD PROJEKT RED, we wanted to make sure we brought the magic of The Witcher into our fans' energy routine. Fighting monsters and staying energized clearly go hand-in-hand!"

The Witcher video games from CD PROJECT RED dive deep into the lore with dozens of potions that players can craft with in-game items and then use for various effects. However, the Netflix original series does not get very specific with these items, instead using them mostly as a visual cue that the Witchers are anticipating a serious fight. The Tawny Owl Potion gives players an increase in endurance and regeneration, which lines up with G Fuel's ingredients better than some of the other potions in the game. However, the door is now open for other collaborations as Geralt has many potions to increase his reflexes, strength and other attributes.

You can pre-order G Fuel Tawny Owl Potion now on the G Fuel website for $35.99, or the entire collector's box for $64.99. The video games are available now on most major platforms.