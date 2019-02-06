‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana Dejesus Wants ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 as Much as We Do

Teen Mom 2 star Briana Dejesus is eagerly awaiting the premiere of Mindhunter Season 2, Netflix’s popular crime drama detailing the beginnings of modern-day criminal profiling.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Dejesus put out a desperate plea for her binge watching needs: Mindhunter Season 2 and a premiere date

“Is #mindhunter season 2 coming out????????????”

Her fans were quick to jump in with expressions of their own needs for the series’ sophomore run, which was first announced in December of 2017, just two months after its Netflix debut.

“I sure hope so,” one person wrote.

Another fan veered Dejesus in the direction of another popular Netflix crime series: Making a Murderer.

“You should watch Making a murderer on Netflix,” the fan suggested.

Unfortunately for Dejesus, she, as well as other fans of the Netflix original series, will likely have to wait several more months before they are rewarded with new episodes of Mindhunter. Currently, the streaming giant has not announced a premiere date for Season 2, and series creator Joe Penhall recently revealed that the season’s debut ultimately depends on director David Fincher.

“He kind of goes into editing and he doesn’t talk to anybody until he comes out again,” Penhall said. “I would hope that would be by the end of this year but I just don’t really know. Yeah and he’s a rule breaker and he wants to do it on his own with his own schedule.”

The series, which is based on the 1995 book Mind Hunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit, wrapped filming for Season 2 in early December, meaning that it is now in the process of being edited. The early wrap date has led many to speculate that Season 2 could be headed to Netflix as early as June. However, many others think that it will stick to an October premiere, the same month that its freshman season premiered in 2017.

Although there is currently no premiere date in sight, fans have already been treated to a constant trickle of information regarding Season 2, which will focus on the Atlanta Child Murders and introduce a handful of new serial killers as FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench continuing to delve into the criminal mind.

Mindhunter Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The eight-episode second season, down two episodes from its first season, does not yet have a premiere date.