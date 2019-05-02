‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason’s Dead Dog Case Prompts Investigation by Animal Control

Animal Control officers reportedly went to Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and David Eason‘s home to investigate the shooting death of their family dog Nugget, but they left the property after seeing the “no trespassing” signs and a grey pit bull on the porch.

Sources told TMZ earlier Monday that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office received 138 complaints about the couple, and they were sent to Animal Control and the Columbus County Sheriff. Sources close to the case told the site that Animal Control officers were to visit the Easons’ home to confirm the dog’s death and to see if Evans and Eason still have the dog.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later, TMZ‘s sources said Animal Control officers drove up to the property because of an open gate, but did not go into the home because of the “no trespassing” signs and their grey pit bull. Animal Control then notified the Sheriff’s Department, who will now make their own attempt to investigate.

Authorities want to see if Nugget is truly dead as Evans and Eason have claimed on social media and whose name is on Nugget’s ownership papers.

Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget, a French bulldog on Monday, because it “snapped” at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. One report claims he also punched the dog and threw it across a room before killing it.

On Wednesday, Eason confirmed Nugget was dead, sharing an Instagram photo with herself and the dog.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Later that same day, Eason shared a harsh post on Instagram to defend his actions.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s– at all,” Eason wrote. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Eason added, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eason is not facing charges, unless Evans filed a police report. The Columbus County Police Department said it received a call in which “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” and called the social media posts “irrelevant” to investigators until they find concrete evidence that Nugget was killed.

Eason no longer appears on MTV’s Teen Mom 2. He was fired in February 2018, and now the network reportedly sees him as a “real threat.”

Photo credit: Getty Images