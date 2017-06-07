Streaming Service Vs. Cable Subscription Statistics Revealed

While streaming services like Netflix is now seen as a huge players in the media market, cable is still seen as the standard for watching TV and movies at home. However, new statistics show streaming services have now overtaken cable as the the go-to media-watching platform.

In a new report shared by Decider, 67 percent of U.S. internet users access a streaming service to watch content. Cable users clock in at a slightly lower 61 percent.

Many may see streaming as a millennial-centric medium, but the stats also prove that point wrong.

Non-millennials (ages 35 and older) make up 65 percent of the surveyed population. That number is not far off from the 77 percent of millennials who use streaming services.

The survey curators, Fluent LLC, also broke down those user percentages by service. Netflix was unsurprisingly the leader of the pack when put up against Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and other services.

The premier service, which hosts original content like Orange is the New Black and House of Cards, is used by 61 percent of millennials and 45 percent of non-millennials.

That number far outranks the second-ranked competitor, Amazon Prime Video. The online shopping powerhouse’s foray into video streaming is used by 16 percent of both demographics. The service is known for it’s inclusion with Amazon’s Prime delivery service and for its programs Transparent and The Man in the High Castle.

Another popular option is Hulu. The network-programming-friendly service is used by 22 percent of millennials and 14 percent of non-millennials.

HBO Go and YouTube Red were also ranked in the survey. Despite massively applauded shows like Game of Thrones and Westworld, HBO is only used by 12 percent of millennials and 9 percent of non-millennials. Red captures 17 percent of millennials but only 9 percent of non-millennials.

Users were also asked why they opted to subscribe to a streaming service as opposed to a traditional cable provider.

Low cost was the main driver to the platforms with 34 percent saying that was the reason they subscribed. The original content on the platforms was the reason for 18 percent of users, but syndicated shows and movies were only the reason to subscribe for 7 percent of users.

This report comes just days after Netflix reached a new financial milestone. The company hit a new high share price when the markets closed on Friday.