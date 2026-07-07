Singer Lauren Bennett Has Died



Lauren Bennett, a British singer, has passed away. She was 36.

News of her untimely death was shared by the G.R.L. Instagram account which represents the band in which Bennett had previously been a member.

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G.R.L. band members released the following statement to the account on Monday:



“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren. Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.

Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren.

You will always be in our hearts.

Your GRLs

Em, Tash, and P”



Though news of her death was not made public until July 6, TMZ reports that Bennett passed on May 29 in Meopham, England and the cause of her death is currently unknown.

In addition to G.R.L., Bennett, who began her music career at 18, was also a band member of the Paradiso Girls, and a successful solo artist. She performed on LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem,” which was a massive success. The song reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 68 weeks in the chart.

Bennett’s solo career included collaborations with a number of notable artists beside LMFAO. She worked with The Pussycat Dolls, CeeLo Green, and will.i.am, amongst others. Bennett’s debut single, “I Wish I Wish,” was released in 2011.

TMZ’s report further states that a memorial service was held for Bennett last week in London and that bandmates from both G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls were present. Authorities opened an investigation into Bennett’s death in mid-June and it could take several months to complete.

In May 2016, Bennett released what would be her final solo single, “Hurricane.”