Shark Week 2019: How to Watch, What Channel and What Time Everything Starts

Shark Week 2019 kicked off on Sunday, July 28 at 8 p.m. ET with Expedition Unknown: Megalodon on the Discovery Channel. All official “Shark Week” programming airs on Discovery Channel, which is dedicating all primetime content for a week to the sea predators. The last day of this year’s event is Saturday, Aug. 3.

The network is not airing 24 hours of shark programming each day. The shark-themed shows begin at 8 p.m. ET most nights during the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Discovery Channel is available in most cable and satellite packages. If you want to watch Shark Week programming but are not near your television, you can log on to Discovery.com to stream live programming after logging in with your cable or satellite provider log-in information.

Discovery is also available on many Internet TV platforms, including Hulu Live + TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. These services often have free trials for at least a week before your credit card is charged.

This year, Discovery is doing something different. An original, made-for-TV movie starring Transformers actor Josh Duhamel will debut during the week. Capsized: Blood in the Water centers on a 1982 shark encounter during which a yacht capsized during a storm. The crew met a pack of tiger sharks during the ordeal.

The film will air on Wednesday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET and will be followed by another episode of Shark After Dark.

Here is the full schedule, with all times in ET/PT.

Sunday, July 28

8 p.m. – Expedition Unknown: Megalodon

9 p.m. – Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Monday, July 29

8 p.m. – Sharks of the Badlands

9 p.m. – Legend of Deep Blue

10 p.m. – The Sharks of Headstone Hell

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Tuesday, July 30

8 p.m. – Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing

9 p.m. – Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters

10 p.m. – Air Jaws Strikes Back

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Wednesday, July 31

8 p.m. – Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark

9 p.m. – Capsized: Blood in the Water

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Thursday, Aug. 1

8 p.m. – Return to Shark Island

9 p.m. – Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe

10 p.m. – Monster Mako: Perfect Predator

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Friday, Aug. 2

8 p.m. – Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers

9 p.m. – Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver

10 p.m. – I Was Prey: Shark Week

Saturday, Aug. 3

9 p.m. – Sharks Gone Wild 2

10 p.m. – Shark Week Immersion

Photo credit: Getty Images