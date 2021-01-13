Shantel Jackson: 7 Gorgeous Instagram Snaps From Nelly’s Girlfriend

Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson has stunned as a model and actress. Known for her small role as Tanisha in Freelancers (where she starred alongside 50 Cent, Forest Whitaker, and Robert De Niro), Jackson has branched out into various business ventures since. She runs her own shoe business named Shoe Gummi, as well as a lash business named Fanci Goods and a skincare brand titled Chic Beaute.

Not only is she a beauty on social media (which more fans have learned from her recent #BussItChallenge video), but Jackson also has proven herself to have quite a sense of humor on TikTok. Jackson delivered more than a few laughs on her recent post that gave a tutorial for the corvette corvette dance taking over the app.

Jackson brought in the new year in a black velvet Monot dress. She shared some of her goals for the year saying that she wanted to do more acting and add more styles and colors to her shoe business.

Jackson complimented her cheetah print dress with a dazzling white smile as she strutted for a photo.

She kept it simple, but luxury with a classic white button up and jean shorts from Citizens of Humanity. She accessorized the fit with a pair of sunglasses from Bottega Veneta, a pair of Amina Muaddi boots, and a Balenciaga purse. “Tell me one thing on your mind today,” she captioned the post.

