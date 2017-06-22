Seth Green To Direct His First Film, Changeland, From Robot Chicken and Hangover Producers

Seth Green (Party Monster) makes his feature film directorial and writing debut in Changeland, produced by Corey Moosa (Margin Call), Executive Produced by Green’s Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners Matthew Senreich, John Harvatine and Eric Towner (Robot Chicken), Living Films’ Chris Lowenstein and Oliver Ackermann (Hangover 2) and Karivara Films’ Jimmy Matthews and John Lee.

In addition to writing and directing, Green stars in the film with Breckin Meyer (Road Trip), Brenda Song (The Social Network), Clare Grant (Walk the Line), Macaulay Culkin (Saved!), Rose Williams (Reign) and Kedar Williams-Stirling (Roots) and WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

The film centers on Green’s always-hesitant character undergoing a personal crisis as he meets up in Thailand with his self-assured best friend, portrayed by Breckin Meyer.

Green said, “It feels like a dream to be filming in Thailand with an incredible crew and some of my closest friends. We are one of the first films to take advantage of Thailand’s new incentive measures from the Thailand Film Office and the Department of Tourism. I am very excited to share this story.”

Seth Green has starred in numerous films and television series including the Austin Powers trilogy, The Italian Job, Party Monster, Without a Paddle and Can’t Hardly Wait. Green portrays Christopher Guest in Netflix’s upcoming National Lampoon origin film, A Futile & Stupid Gesture, and he stars with Katie Holmes and Michael Caine in the upcoming feature, Coup d’Etat.

Green is the co-creator/executive producer/primary voice talent and a writer/director on Robot Chicken, 2010 & 2016 Emmy Award-winner for Outstanding Short Format Animation Program. Green has voiced Chris Griffin on Family Guy since the series’ inception and Leonardo on Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He has been singled out for many Emmy voiceover nominations for Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken. The show, the network’s highest-rated original program, and their specials have won numerous Annie Awards for writing and producing, including one for Green for directing. In 2012, Green and his partners created Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, a full-service animation studio with many other projects including: Crackle’s SuperMansion, Adult Swim’s Hot Streets and OMG! Earth and WWE’s Camp WWE.

Production begins this week in Thailand. Green’s deal was handled by UTA, Untitled, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern, LLP’s David Weber.