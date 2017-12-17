Scarlett Johansson Makes Surprise ‘SNL’ Cameo as Ivanka Trump

Saturday Night Live opened this week with another Christmas-themed skit and Black Widow herself Scarlett Johansson made a surprise appearance.

The skit started with Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump and Cecily Strong as First Lady Ivanka Trump decorating their Christmas tree inside the White House. But instead of regular Christmas ornaments, they took turns putting up ornaments of people who had been kicked out of the Trump administration over the past year.

One by one cast members popped in as members of Trump cabinet and family, including Mike Pence, Sarah Elizabeth Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Johansson arrived as Ivanka Trump, a character she portrayed in a skit back in April.

For her ornament, Johansson brought one with the face of Judge Roy Moore, who competed in the Alabama Senate race earlier this week.

Johanson has been linked to SNL quite a bit as of late, as she’s currently dating Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost.