Ryan Seacrest Reveals Why He Declined Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Invite



More than 1,000 people attended the wedding of popstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce. Actors, musicians, athletes, media members, and yeah, even the occasional family member made it onto the guest list of the most talked about wedding in decades.

If you made the exclusive list, there was a good chance you were RSVPing for the July 3rd megaevent almost as quickly as Kelce eludes NFL defenders on his way to the end zone.

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Unless you’re TV/radio host Ryan Seacrest.

Despite receiving an invite, Seacrest didn’t need to select the (presumed) steak/chicken/vegan option for his dinner choice at the Kelce – Swift nuptials.

Work, as it so often does when you’re Seacrest, got in the way.

“Travis and Taylor got married, and I had to keep a secret from you,” Seacrest told his radio cohosts during a Monday airing of On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

He continued: “I had to keep a secret. It was a confidential invitation to everybody that was invited. And so, when you were doing your reports about the wedding, I was just on the inside screaming, on the outside very composed.

“I RSVP’d to go, and then Disney hired me to do the Fourth of July 250 special on the 3rd and the 4th, and so I had to cancel.”

When Disney calls, one must go. Even if it means missing the summer’s biggest event.

“I RSVP’d ‘yes,’ I saw them a couple of weeks later to confirm, then I had to cancel. But I really had no choice, that’s part of my job a Disney.”

Seacrest, 51, also added that he was “honored and thrilled to be invited.”

Prior to Swift and Kelce tying the knot, their wedding was making waves on Polymarket as bettors traded which celebrities would be in attendance. Seacrest wasn’t among the 16 personalities that were wagered on. However, Swift pals Selena Gomez and Jack Antonoff were popular names amongst bettors with each trading at a 93% likelihood of attending. Multiple reports confirmed those were good bets, as each attended the wedding held at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Will Selena Gomez attend Taylor Swift's wedding?

Seacrest didn’t get Taylor and Travis, but he did get Mickey and Minnie.

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