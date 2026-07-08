Reality TV Personality Dies of ALS: Duane Ollinger Was 68

Duane Ollinger, the Texas oilman who starred on Discovery Channel’s Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch, has died. He was 68.

According to TMZ, Ollinger died June 2 at a hospital in Texas following a battle with ALS, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

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Ollinger became widely known through the Discovery series, which premiered in 2021 and followed his efforts to uncover what he believed was a legendary cache of Aztec gold hidden beneath Blind Frog Ranch in Utah.

The show documented his treasure hunts alongside his son, Chad Ollinger, while exploring the property’s underground cave system, local legends and stories of a possible curse.

The ranch gained a devoted following as Ollinger pursued the mystery, convinced something valuable lay beneath the land.

After Ollinger became ill, leadership of the search shifted to Josh Feldman at the start of Season 6, which recently premiered.

Before finding television fame, Ollinger built a successful career in construction. According to his obituary, he was born July 26, 1957, in Pampa, Texas, to W.H. and Evelyn Ollinger and was raised in Groom, Texas, in a family of farmers and ranchers.

He graduated from Groom High School in 1975 before moving to Dumas, where he founded Four Star Construction.

His obituary described him as someone who was never afraid to take chances.

“Later, he relocated to Dumas, Texas, where he owned and operated Four Star Construction, which at one point employed approximately 100 individuals,” the obituary states. “Duane was consistently drawn to high-risk endeavors. Notably, he invested in Blind Frog Ranch, fully aware of its high-risk nature.”

The obituary also reflected on the popularity of the Discovery series, noting that “his life story captivated audiences and was featured on the Discovery Channel, with Season 6 currently airing.”

Beyond his business ventures and television career, Ollinger was remembered as a devoted family man who valued his privacy.

“Throughout his life, Duane prioritized his private life, taking great care to shield his family and friends from harm,” the obituary reads. “He was a well-liked individual with many friends and acquaintances, and those who met him were often struck by his genuine smile and soft demeanor.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as brother-in-laws Larry Brown and Jerry Ashford and sister-in-law Dianne Ollinger.