Longtime TV Actress Dead at 89: Sheila Kennelly Was 88

Sheila Kennelly, an actress best known for her roles in Number 96, Kingswood Country, and Home and Away, has passed away. She was 88 years old.

According to TelevisionAU, Kennelly died from a heart attack a little over two years after she married her husband, Chris Christensen. The couple met while touring in View From A Bridge.

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Born in England on December 28, 1937, Kennelly and her family relocated to Australia in 1950. She began her acting career shortly after moving abroad and worked with various theater companies, including Old Tote Theatre, Independent Theatre, and Nimrod Theatre Company.

She became a TV staple in the early 1970s as Norma Whittaker in Number 96. Kennelly later opened up about the role, admitting she didn’t personally identify with it.

“I know she’s so practical and happy, but she’s also so darn messy,” the actress once said. “Like the character, but she’s really not me.”

Kennelly appeared on Number 96 throughout its TV run. After the show ended in 1977, she took on roles in TV films such as All At Sea and Puzzle. She later played Cecilia Cribbins on Secret Valley and Rosa Bertolucci in Kingswood Country.

Kennelly also made appearances in The Flying Doctors, Glenview High, and A Country Practice.

After more than 40 years, Kennelly retired from acting in TV and film in 2008.

Kennelly is survived by her husband.