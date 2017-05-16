The Purge TV Series Storyline Revealed

The Purge movie franchise is becoming a TV series that will air on USA and Syfy in 2018, and now we know the first details of what the show will be all about!

Deadline reports that The Purge series will be about, as revealed by Blumhouse productions co-creator, Jason Blum, during upfront presentations today. Apparently, the show will, “It will reveal to the fans what happens the other 364 days of the year and how that law affects people.”

It’s not a bad (if not unexpected) premise for a series based on the Purge. The films are one-night events that lend themselves well to a film format; this series will apparently examine the mounting tensions and lasting traumas of those events. This series premise also leaves room to play with the actual annual event of The Purge itself; sometimes, it could serve as a major event episode (or two-hour event) in the series – other times, it could be used to bridge the show with a new movie.

After all, with the series being written, directed, and executive produced by the franchise creator (and director of the last few films), James DeMonaco, there shouldn’t be that much surprise if there is crossover between the small and big screens.

The Purge TV Series will air on USA and SyFy in 2018.