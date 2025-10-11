Pop Music Group Cancels Multiple Concerts

Fans of one touring pop group just got some crushing news.

THE BOYZ has suddenly canceled multiple concert dates, leaving fans in certain parts of the globe beyond disappointed, as Soompi reports. The group, via its agency ONE HUNDRED, first canceled two concert dates, Wednesday in Macau and Oct. 25 in Taipei, citing “local circumstances.” They claimed they had “made every effort to proceed” with the shows, but they were unsuccessful, while not elaborating on the situation.

Not long after, two more dates, Oct. 18 in Kuala Lumpur and Nov. 1 Bangkok, were also scrapped. The agency gave THE BOYZ fans the same vague “local circumstances” reason for the cancellations.

The tour will also end sooner than K-pop fans anticipated. Instead of extending into the end of 2025 and into 2026, THE BOYZ will add no more dates to their current docket. The final tour date, as of press time, will be in Jakarta on Nov. 8.

The “queen of K-pop” BoA scrapped mupltiple concerts due to a medical issue, Almost Monday canceled a tour, and Lola Young made headlines across the globe for her concert cancellations amid personal issues. Even major U.S. acts have faced complications this summer. The Jonas Brothers had the scale back their tour, while Maroon 5 had to cancel a special appearance due to illness.