Twitter Is Melting Down About ‘Once Upon A Time’s Season Finale

Well, last night was the season six finale of Once Upon A Time, and many fans were entirely unprepared to deal with it.

Many of them made sure to let their feelings out all over Twitter, essentially melting down all over the social media network.

Not only was it the last episode of the beloved show this season, but it turns out that it’s the last episode for almost half of the main cast.

It was previously announced that Ginnifer Goodwin (Snow White), Josh Dallas (Prince Charming), Emilie de Ravin (Belle), and Jared S. Gilmore (Henry Mills) will not be returning for the next season.

As you can imagine, knowing that made it extra tough for many fans, who are inconsolably sad at seeing some of their favorite characters on screen for the last time.

Just about 30 more mins till more than half the cast members are last seen on screen #OnceUponATime pic.twitter.com/NdmLWrvNcK — EvilRegal 👑 (@Ouat4evea) May 15, 2017

With so many crucial characters leaving, it’s been rumored that the seventh season will see the show shift the focus of the story on the characters of Regina (Lana Parrilla), Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), and Hook (Colin O’Donoghue).

Still though, even with that possibility, many fans are still not comforted.

Only 30 minutes left with the cast damnit #onceuponatime pic.twitter.com/8SIEO2lXlP — —Haley✿ (@MrRobertcarlyle) May 15, 2017

Interestingly enough, Emilie de Ravin was quoted as saying that she would “have loved to continue exploring Belle’s journey, the show has decided to move in a different creative direction.” Which suggests that she, is not merely “exiting” the show, but is, rather, being forced to exit.

She did end her statement by saying, “It’s been an honor and a privilege to bring Belle to life.”

Again, though, no amount of kind words in all any language can pacify the fans who are torn up at the ending of this chapter in the show.

