New Baby Driver Poster Revealed

Beyond the myriad of amazing comic book movies coming out this year – there is one film that I am unable to contain my excitement for. Edgar Wright’s latest film – Baby Driver. The film stars Ansel Elgort (The Fault of Our Stars) with Kevin Spacy, Lily James, Jamie Foxx and Jon Hamm. It’s set to be released June 28 of 2017.

The movie poster has the look of an old school film like Steve McQueen’s classic Bullitt. There’s little doubt in my mind that we’ll get at least one McQueen reference in this film.

In Edgar Wright‘s first film since the 2013 The World’s End – the film that ended the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, we get more action in the trailer alone than we have in nearly his entire film catalogue.

From Baby Driver’s website: A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

Check out the first look of the incredible motion poster on twitter. (The music comes on REALLY loud)