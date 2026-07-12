Out with Enola Holmes and Spider-Man, in with…Lifetime and another Netflix disaster documentary.

The latest top 5 sees two new low-rent additions to the Netflix catalog enter the race, taking on the Wayans brothers and Zoey Deutch’s recent romance movie.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 12, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers (when available) and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Voicemails for Isabelle

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Official Synopsis: “Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.”

4. White Chicks

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Official Synopsis: “In order to foil a kidnapping, two Black FBI agents disguise themselves as white women to impersonate the heiresses they’ve been assigned to protect.”

3. The Paradise Murders

Key art for ‘The Paradise Murders’ (Credit: Lifetime)

Official Synopsis: “A couple’s romantic getaway turns into a nightmare when they become embroiled in a murder investigation and a sinister plot to destroy their marriage.”

2. Old Henry

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Official Synopsis: “A farmer takes in an injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse comes for the money, he must decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent calling his true identity into question.”

1. Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Promotional art for ‘Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea’ (Credit: Netflix)

Official Synopsis: “Never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts trace the 2012 shipwreck of a luxury cruise and the disaster that ensued, in this immersive documentary.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

These movies’ success on the Netflix is bewildering to Polymarket bettors. Most of them aren’t even options on the current market “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

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Polymarket thought Enola Holmes 3 and Hamnet would be the two fighting it out for No. 1 in the U.S. this week. Instead, the documentary and the Western flick Old Henry seem to be battling.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Hamnet" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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