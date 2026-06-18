Netflix Renews Series That’s Been in Top 10 Charts for Weeks

After The Four Seasons spent multiple weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 chart, the streamer has decided to bring it back for a third season.

Based on the 1981 Alan Alda movie of the same name, The Four Seasons follows a group of lifelong middle-age friends as they meet up for trips or special occasions four times a year.

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Like the first two seasons, the third installment of The Four Seasons will consist of eight episodes split into four two-episode arcs taking place over spring, summer, fall and winter. Unlike last year, when one of the series’ stars, Steve Carell, left after Season 1 culminated in his character’s death, the main Season 2 cast — Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen and Colman Domingo — are all set to return.

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The Season 2 finale introduced another potential high-profile cast member when David Tennant showed up as Gianpiero, a neighbor and potential love interest for Nick’s widow Anne (Kenney-Silver). Tracey Wigfield, who co-created the series along with Fey and Lang Fisher, teased “more stories with” Tennant’s character in Season 3.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of The Four Seasons to life,” Fey, Fisher and Wigfield said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!”

The renewal follows the successful launch of Season 2 of the show; it premiered on May 28 at No. 3 with 4.4 million views, which was actually down 63% from its Season 1 opening week. However, it perked up to 5.7 million viewers in its second week and even brought Season 1 back tot he chart at No. 10 with 2 million views.

Season 1 got a hot start in May 2025 with 24.4 million views in its first two weeks, ranking as No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 English chart both weeks.

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Although Polymarket traders have not given Season 2 of The Four Seasons a high probability of rising to the top of the charts, it doesn’t help that it debuted around the same time as the red-hot Michael Jackson docuseries taking over the streamer.

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