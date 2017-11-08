Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in October

Time to grab the tissues Netflix subscribers! The sad time of the month when the streaming service reveals the movies and TV shows being stripped away has been released.

The list of titles leaving in October includes a number of beloved flicks that users will surely be upset to see being placed on the chopping block. To name a few, Big Daddy, Happy Feet and Love Actually are all getting the ax.

By the end of October, fan-favorite TV shows such as 30 Rock season 1- 7, Malcolm in the Middle seasons 1-7, and Friday Night Lights seasons 1-5 will be removed.

Despite the fact that Netflix is doing away with a list of streaming choices, the media giant won’t have too much trouble getting back in the good graces of the subscribers. Netflix has also revealed the list of new titles being added to the streaming service next month, and there is some seriously awesome new content on the way. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in October.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles leaving Netflix in October.

Leaving 10/1

30 Rock: Seasons 1 – 7

A Love in Times of Selfies

Across the Universe

Barton Fink

Bella

Big Daddy

Carousel

Cradle 2 the Grave

Crafting a Nation

Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dark Was the Night

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates: Season 1

Day of the Kamikaze

Death Beach

Dowry Law

Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1 – 5

Happy Feet







Leaving 10/1 (cont.)

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison

Hellboy

Kagemusha

Love Actually

Malcolm in the Middle: Seasons 1 – 7

Max Dugan Returns

Millennium

Million Dollar Baby

Mortal Kombat

Mr. 3000

Mulholland Dr.

My Father the Hero

My Name Is Earl: Seasons 1 – 4

One Tree Hill: Seasons 1 – 9

Patton

Picture This

Prison Break: Seasons 1 – 4

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1 – 5

The Shining

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1 – 6

Laura

Titanic

Leaving 10/19 – 10/29

Leaving 10/19/17

The Cleveland Show: Seasons 1 – 4

Leaving 10/21/17

Bones: Seasons 5 – 11

Leaving 10/27/17

Lie to Me: Seasons 2 – 3

Louie: Seasons 1 – 5

Hotel Transylvania 2

Leaving 10/29/17

Family Guy: Seasons 9 – 14

With so many new exciting titles, several Netflix users will be spending a significant amount of time on the streaming service next month. While loads of people will be binge-watching TV shows and movies, most don’t even know that they could make their binge-watching experience much more enjoyable. Check out a list of Netflix hacks below to optimize your next binge-watching session.

Netflix Hacks for Best Binge-Watching

1. Make Sure You’re Streaming in HD

Many subscribers are paying for HD on Netflix, but most have been watching all their favorite TV shows and movies in the default low quality. Fortunately, it’s an easy fix.

First, go to your account page. Next, click on Plan Details to check your subscription settings. In the event that you are paying for HD, then click on Playback settings and select the definition you prefer.

A word of warning though, you may want to make sure you are connected to Wi-Fi before streaming in HD because it will use up your data very quickly if not.

2. No More Buffering

After you’ve finally picked out what to watch, the last thing you want to do is to wait for it to load. If you don’t have the greatest Internet connection, there is a work around fix that could make a huge difference.

On Netflix, there is actually a “secret menu.” For a more optimal streaming experience, you can increase or decrease the video bitrate. Access the “secret menu” on your computer by holding down Ctrl + Shift + Opt/Alt + S. Then click Override.

On a Playstation 3, Xbox 360, or Wii click up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, up, up, up, up to get to the “secret menu.”

Netflix Hacks for Best Binge-Watching (cont.)

3. Forget Netflix Searching

Eliminating the time-consuming decision-making process of picking out what to watch on Netflix is a tool that most subscribers would likely enjoy. Thankfully, it can be done with one simple step.

The cure for binge-watching indecisiveness is a tool called Flix Roulette. This add-on will choose your entertainment for you. If you don’t fully trust Flix Roulette, you can point it in a specific direction by narrowing down the field by medium, genre, rating, actor, director, and/or keyword if you’d like.

4. Trick Out Your Dashboard

You can totally deck out your Netflix dashboard by downloading a tool called the Netflix enhancer.

This app will add a number of various functions like trailers, Rotten Tomatoes ratings, and links to the IMDB profile for every title.

Netflix Hacks for Best Binge-Watching (cont.)

5. Enjoy Guilt-Free Binge-Watching

Anyone that likes to frequently embark on a binge-watching session on Netflix is likely familiar with the “Are You Still Watching?” question that pops up every few episodes. Fortunately, this judgmental question can be eliminated from your account so you don’t feel quite as guilty about watching Orange is the New Black on the couch all day.

Remove this periodic check-in with a Google Chrome extension called Flix Assist. It does away with both the “Are You Still Watching?” feature as well as the countdown between every episode.

6. Re-Define Your Search Results

Surfing through the enormous Netflix library is an overwhelming task that often times doesn’t give the best opportunity to find exactly what you want to watch.

On Netflix there is actually a list of more than 76,000 super-specific subgenres. You can narrow down your search to content as specific as “Movies Based on Children’s Books” or even the “Steamiest” movies and TV shows available for streaming.