Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in November

Time to get ready for some serious binge-watching in November because Netflix is dropping a number of awesome movies and shows available to stream next month.
The new additions hitting the world’s most popular streaming service in November include a number of blockbuster classics like Men in Black and Field of Dreams.
Netflix is also coming out with multiple TV shows that subscribers are sure to love. Some of the shows coming next month include Marvel’s The Punisher and the final season of Longmire.
Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November.
Coming 11/1
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Coming 11/2 – 11/7
Avail. 11/2/17
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/3/17
Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/4/17
Williams
Avail. 11/5/17
The Homesman
The Veil
Avail. 11/6/17
The Dinner
Avail. 11/7/17
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey Is the Destination
Coming 11/10-11/30
Avail. 11/10/17
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/12/17
Long Time Running
Avail. 11/13/17
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Avail. 11/14/17
DeRay Davis: How To Act Black –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
Avail. 11/15/17
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Avail. 11/16/17
9
Avail. 11/17/17
A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/20/17
Piranha
Avail. 11/21/17
Beat Bugs: All Together Now –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
Avail. 11/22/17
Cherry Pop
Godless –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Avail. 11/23/17
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/24/17
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 11/27/17
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
Avail. 11/28/17
Glitch: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen Of Spain
Avail. 11/29/17
Guerra De Idolos: Season 1
Avail. 11/30/17
The Details
Winning
Also, with Halloween just around the corner, there is a slew of horror films available on Netflix that will get you into the spirit of the spooky holiday. Check out some of the best horror flicks on Netflix below.
Horror Films on Netflix
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1999)
This Johnny Depp flick is a timeless tale that is an adaptation of the spooky story penned by Washington Irving. In this particular version of the story, director Tim Burton takes some creative liberties with the original story but they all seemed to pay off in the end.
Constable Ichabod Crane (Depp) is sent to investigate a series of bizarre murders in Sleepy Hollow. He insists that science and logic be used in the investigation of the crimes even though many of the town’s residents blame the murders on a “Headless Horseman.” Throughout his stay in the creepy town, Crane works to find the actual murderer but he can’t deny the supernatural involvement of the vengeful horseman.
This movie is peak Tim Burton as it embodies the creepy tone present in many of his films. Burton’s directorial touch in addition to Deep’s eccentric but endearing portrayal of Crane makes this film a perfect Halloween choice.
Horror Films on Netflix (cont.)
Hellions (2015)
Much like the original Halloween movie, Hellions taps into the fear of the unknown with haunting characters wearing masks to hide their identity.
The storyline for the film follows a teenage girl who has just become pregnant by her boyfriend. She spends the night at home answering the door for trick or treaters, and eventually encounters a trio of children that seem to loom around her home. Their behavior indicates that they may be after much more than candy.
Hellions stars Chloe Rose, Rachel Wilson, Rossif Sutherland, Peter DeChunca and Luke Bilyk. The film was directed by Bruce McDonald (Pontypool, Hard Core Logo) based on a script penned by Pascal Trottier.
Horror Films on Netflix (cont.)
The Legend of Hell House (1973)
The Legend of Hell House has been regarded as one of the best haunted house flicks. The film offers a new take on the supernatural setting that is far different than has become the norm in films like the Paranormal Activity series.
A team of mediums and scientific researchers begin an investigation into a home that has been labeled as the “Mount Everest of haunted houses.” The group set out with the hopes of proving conclusively that life exists after death.
After encountering multiple strange encounters with the supernatural, the team aims to solve the problem rather than flee in fear. Everyone involved in the mission goes on to make the discovery that there may be some things scarier than the supernatural. While a seemingly endless number of modern films rely on jump scares and loud noises to spark fear in the viewers, this haunted house film from the ’70s portrays stoic characters that aren’t easily shaken.
This John Hough film stars Pamela Franklin, Roddy McDowall, Clive Revill and Gayle Hunnicut.