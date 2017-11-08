Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in November

Time to get ready for some serious binge-watching in November because Netflix is dropping a number of awesome movies and shows available to stream next month.

The new additions hitting the world’s most popular streaming service in November include a number of blockbuster classics like Men in Black and Field of Dreams.

Netflix is also coming out with multiple TV shows that subscribers are sure to love. Some of the shows coming next month include Marvel’s The Punisher and the final season of Longmire.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of titles coming to Netflix in November.

Coming 11/1

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Coming 11/2 – 11/7

Avail. 11/2/17

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/3/17

Alias Grace — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/4/17



Williams

Avail. 11/5/17



The Homesman

The Veil

Avail. 11/6/17



The Dinner

Avail. 11/7/17



Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc²: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey Is the Destination

Coming 11/10-11/30

Avail. 11/10/17

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/12/17

Long Time Running

Avail. 11/13/17

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Avail. 11/14/17

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

Avail. 11/15/17

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Avail. 11/16/17

9

Avail. 11/17/17

A Christmas Prince –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/20/17

Piranha

Avail. 11/21/17

Beat Bugs: All Together Now –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

Avail. 11/22/17

Cherry Pop

Godless –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Avail. 11/23/17

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/24/17

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 11/27/17

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Avail. 11/28/17

Glitch: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 –– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen Of Spain

Avail. 11/29/17

Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Avail. 11/30/17

The Details

Winning

Also, with Halloween just around the corner, there is a slew of horror films available on Netflix that will get you into the spirit of the spooky holiday. Check out some of the best horror flicks on Netflix below.

Horror Films on Netflix

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (1999)

This Johnny Depp flick is a timeless tale that is an adaptation of the spooky story penned by Washington Irving. In this particular version of the story, director Tim Burton takes some creative liberties with the original story but they all seemed to pay off in the end.

Constable Ichabod Crane (Depp) is sent to investigate a series of bizarre murders in Sleepy Hollow. He insists that science and logic be used in the investigation of the crimes even though many of the town’s residents blame the murders on a “Headless Horseman.” Throughout his stay in the creepy town, Crane works to find the actual murderer but he can’t deny the supernatural involvement of the vengeful horseman.

This movie is peak Tim Burton as it embodies the creepy tone present in many of his films. Burton’s directorial touch in addition to Deep’s eccentric but endearing portrayal of Crane makes this film a perfect Halloween choice.

Horror Films on Netflix (cont.)

Hellions (2015)

Much like the original Halloween movie, Hellions taps into the fear of the unknown with haunting characters wearing masks to hide their identity.

The storyline for the film follows a teenage girl who has just become pregnant by her boyfriend. She spends the night at home answering the door for trick or treaters, and eventually encounters a trio of children that seem to loom around her home. Their behavior indicates that they may be after much more than candy.

Hellions stars Chloe Rose, Rachel Wilson, Rossif Sutherland, Peter DeChunca and Luke Bilyk. The film was directed by Bruce McDonald (Pontypool, Hard Core Logo) based on a script penned by Pascal Trottier.

Horror Films on Netflix (cont.)

The Legend of Hell House (1973)

The Legend of Hell House has been regarded as one of the best haunted house flicks. The film offers a new take on the supernatural setting that is far different than has become the norm in films like the Paranormal Activity series.

A team of mediums and scientific researchers begin an investigation into a home that has been labeled as the “Mount Everest of haunted houses.” The group set out with the hopes of proving conclusively that life exists after death.

After encountering multiple strange encounters with the supernatural, the team aims to solve the problem rather than flee in fear. Everyone involved in the mission goes on to make the discovery that there may be some things scarier than the supernatural. While a seemingly endless number of modern films rely on jump scares and loud noises to spark fear in the viewers, this haunted house film from the ’70s portrays stoic characters that aren’t easily shaken.

This John Hough film stars Pamela Franklin, Roddy McDowall, Clive Revill and Gayle Hunnicut.