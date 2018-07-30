MTV Announces ‘The Royal World’ Reality Series

MTV is cashing in on the royal craze, with the network prepping a new reality show based on the lives of young royals around the world.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that the network is prepping a reality series titled The Royal World, a six-episode hourlong show that will follow nine “young royals and aristocrats.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cast is set to be announced at a later date but will include “aristocrats with lineage rooted in the United Kingdom, Russia, Austria, Nigeria, Ireland and more — in addition to a ‘royally connected American,’” according to the show description.

The description adds, “The series will have inside access to the cast’s lavish family homes and elite circles and will explore the lives of the pedigreed and privileged, including the ups and downs of life as 20-somethings finding their way in the world.”

The group will live in a British countryside mansion, following the network’s penchant for putting 20-somethings in a home together à la The Real World.

“MTV has a deep-rooted history of shining a light on original characters and unique subcultures. The Royal World brings this to a whole new level,” said Kerry Taylor, executive VP youth and music and co-head of MTV International. “From shores around the globe to royal mansions, we celebrate great stories everywhere they are. I can’t wait for the world to meet our new ‘royal family.’”

Craig Orr, VP commissioning and development at MTV International, shared that the series was born out of the world’s renewed interest in the royal family after Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry.

“Meghan falling for Prince Harry, marrying into the royal family, and her blossoming friendship with the Queen has captivated the nation,” Orr said. ‘Our intrigue and obsession with all things regal has well and truly been reignited. The Royal World’s veritable melting pot of global aristocrats will show what it really means to be young and royal.”

The series is from MTV International and will air in 180 countries, though a U.S. broadcaster has not yet been confirmed. The show comes from Big Brother producer Initial.

“The Royal World is a brilliantly entertaining show that invites you into a world which is utterly closed to most of us: the world of young, titled royals and aristocrats,” said Katy Manley, creative director at Initial, via Deadline. “Expect headline-grabbing gossip that’ll leave palaces squirming as we get to know the real people behind the titles.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com