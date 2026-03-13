Movie Star Reveals She Created an OnlyFans Account to Prepare for Her Latest Role

Ellie Fanning went all in when it came to researching her role in Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 27, created an OnlyFans account while preparing to play Margo Millet in the new Apple TV series based on Rufi Thorpe’s bestselling 2024 novel.

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“There were a lot of things,” she told PEOPLE of her role preparation at the show’s premiere at SXSW Film & TV Festival. “Obviously, I am an Instagram user and a TikTok user. I got to look at that. Also, we had to dive into OnlyFans a little bit. We did create an account for the writer’s room, and for me, so I could check out how the website is.”

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 12: Elle Fanning attends the “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” premiere during the 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 12, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Margo’s Got Money Troubles follows Fanning as young mom Margo, who struggles to make ends meet after dropping out of college to raise her baby. When her estranged father, ex-pro wrestler Jinx Millet (Nick Offerman), offers his help, Margo starts an OnlyFans account using his advice from the world of wrestling. And while she finds success online, she begins to wonder if the internet fame is coming at too high a cost.

The eight-episode Apple TV series, created by David E. Kelley, also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman, with other cast members including Thaddea Graham, Marcia Gay Harden, Greg Kinnear, Michael Angarano, Rico Nasty and Lindsey Normington.

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“It was kind of a hot commodity,” Fanning told USA Today of the book adaptation. “A lot of people wanted this book, and I got to speak with her on a Zoom, and she thought, yeah, that I would be a good home for it. And then we assembled this major team with David E. Kelley and A24 and Michelle Pfeiffer and Apple and Nicole Kidman. It kept building out and now we’re finally here.”

“I love playing Margo. She’s in my heart, she’s such a resilient character, such an optimistic character at every turn,” the actress continued. “When life throws her something hard, she really overcomes it in an unexpected way. And it was fun to play.”

Margo’s Got Money Troubles premieres on April 15 on Apple TV.