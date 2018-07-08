24 Celebrities You Never Knew Were Related

Celebrities have extended families, too, and some of those family members are in the public eye as well. Since many of these stars do not always travel in the same circles, it is hard to picture them as family. That's why you might be surprised to learn that some of these celebrities are related. For example, reality star Jenny McCarthy and comedy star Melissa McCarthy are not usually seen together, but they are cousins. Rocker Lenny Kravitz and Today Show meteorologist Al Roker are rarely in the same sphere, but they are related too. Sisters Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning are distant cousins of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. Stage names can also lead to some confusion over who is related. Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty are brother and sister, but neither one of them use their real name! Scroll on for a look at celebrities you did not know were related. Photo credit: Getty

Slide 1 of 10 Warren Beatty and Shirley MacLaine Shirley MacLaine's younger brother is Warren Beatty. Notably, neither of them use their real last names. MacLaine was born Shirley MacLean Beaty and Beatty was born Henry Warren Beaty. Beatty added his extra "t" in 1957. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) Both stars are Oscar-winners, with MacLaine winning Best Actress for Terms of Endearment (1983) and Beatty for Best Director for Reds (1981). In 2000, Beatty also received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for his career.

Slide 2 of 10 Al Roker and Lenny Kravitz The Today Show's Al Roker and rocker Lenny Kravitz are distant cousins through their grandfathers. (Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty) "We both have Roker," Kravitz said on Today in 2011. "My mother was Roxie Roker, my grandfather, Albert Roker from the Bahamas. Has to be." "All I know is I'm going with it. Kids think it's cool," Roker said.

Slide 3 of 10 Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning and Kate Middleton Dakota Fanning and her sister, Elle Fanning, are distant cousins of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo: Getty) According to E! News, Ancestry.com found that the Fanning sisters are direct descendants of King Edward III, who ruled from 1327-1377. Elle is Middleton's 21st cousin. The Fanning sisters and Middleton are descendants of King Edward I, who ruled from 1272-1307.

Slide 4 of 10 Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are cousins. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) When McCarthy was given her own short-lived sitcom in 1997, The Jenny McCarthy Show, Melissa appeared in one episode. In 2011, McCarthy congratulated Melissa after she won an Emmy for Mike & Molly. Jenny McCarthy. (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Slide 5 of 10 Ray J, Brandy and Snoop Dogg It is well-known that Ray J (real name, William Ray Norwood Jr.) and Brandy (full name, Brandy Norwood) are siblings. However, the two are also first cousins to Snoop Dogg (real name, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.). (Photo: M. Caulfield/WireImage/Getty) Brandy and Snoop worked together on his 2009 song "Special," which appeared on Malice n Wonderland.

Slide 6 of 10 Rip Torn and Sissy Spacek Character actor Rip Torn, whose real name is Elmore Rual Torn Jr., and Sissy Spacek are cousins. His mother, Thelma Mary Torn, was Spacek's aunt. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Newsmakers/Getty) Torn is now retired, but Spacek continues to work. She recently starred in Netflix's Bloodline and appears opposite Robert Redford in The Old Man and the Gun, which opens in September 2018.

Slide 7 of 10 Martin Sheen, Charlie Sheen and Elimio Estevez We all know that Martin Sheen and Charlie Sheen are father and son, but Mighty Ducks star Emilio Estez is also Sheen's son. (Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images) Sheen's real name is Ramon Gerard Antonio Estevez, but he took the stage name "Martin Sheen." Charlie, who was born Carlos Irwin Estevez, adopted his father's last name when he started acting, but Emilio did not.

Slide 8 of 10 Elle King and Rob Schneider "Ex's & Oh's" singer Elle King is comedian Rob Schneider's daughter. (Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage/Getty) King's real name is Tanner Elle Schneider, but she uses the last name of her mother, former model London King, professionally. King appeared in her father's Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999) and The Benchwarmers (2006).

Slide 9 of 10 Tom Cruise and William Mapother Tom Cruise's full name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV. His cousin is character actor William Mapother, who famously starred in ABC's Lost. (Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Baja International Film Festival) Mapother also appeared in Born on the Fourth of July (1989), Magnolia (1999) and Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) with his more famous first cousin. (Photo: Shutterstock)