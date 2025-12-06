Morning Show Host Dies Unexpectedly: Investigation Underway Into JoBo’s Death

A beloved media personality has passed away, and an autopsy is currently pending.

According to WGN, former morning show personality JoBo (real name Joe Colborn) died on Nov. 24. He was found dead at his home in Freeport, Illinois; no cause of death was disclosed. Officials told the Chicago-based news outlet that there is “no criminal activity” involved in his passing, though an autopsy is now pending.

Eddie Volkman, who co-hosted the radio show Eddie & JoBo with Colborn, confirmed an investigation was underway into the passing, noting he was “devastated” about the news.

“I only got the news from his family when I got home from work today,” Volkman said on Nov. 24. “I am devastated and an emotional wreck. They are investigating and will have more to tell us tomorrow. Heaven gained a golden voice today.”

The duo hosted Eddie & JoBo on Chicago B96 from 1988 to 2008 (minus a 1994-1997 hiatus after a serious defamation lawsuit). During their run, they became staples of the morning commute for countless people in the Chicago area. The admiration for the pair has continued throughout the years, with Volkman noting the large amount of condolences sent in wake of Colborn’s death.

“The outpouring of people, media people, from all over the country; I almost can’t name a radio personality in this town that didn’t reach out,” he said. “That inspired me,”