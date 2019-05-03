Miss USA Crowns Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst as 2019 Winner

Miss North Carolina, Cheslie Kryst, has officially been crowned Miss USA 2019.

The crowning came after a long competition, filled with glitz and glamour.

Kryst beat finalists Miss Oklahoma, and Miss New Mexico, according to AL.com. The Miss USA 2019 pageant took place at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada and was hosted co-hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey yet again.

Congrats to Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst on being crowned 2019 #MissUSA! 👑🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/vMPPnUcDuT — CLTure ( culture ) (@CLTure) May 3, 2019

The event featured women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia face off in various competitions.

Second runner up in the competition was Miss Oklahoma, Triana Browne. First runner up was Miss New Mexico, Alejandra Gonzalez. Tianna Tuamoheloa (Miss Nevada) and Savannah Skidmore (Miss Arkansas) rounded out the Top 5 in the competition.

For her final question, Kryst was asked to share her thoughts on reform movements, like #MeToo and #TimesUp. She delivered a powerful response, revealing that she did not “think these movements have gone too far.”

“What Me Too and Times Up are about is making sure we foster safe and inclusive work places in our country,” she said. “I think they’re good movements.”

Kryst dethroned the 2018 Miss USA winner, Sarah Rose Summers of Nebraska. According to her Miss USA bio, Kryst is an attorney who’s licensed to practice in two states. She earned her degree at Wake Forest University, graduating cum laude. Before attending Wake Forest, Kryst got her undergraduate degree from the Honors College at the University of South Carolina.

Fans were elated to see Kryst crowned the winner of the competition. Following the announcement, the social media platform was flooded with positive reactions. Several Twitter users praised her “Black Girl Magic,” and sent congratulatory messages her way.

“Yasssssss! Come thru Miss USA Cheslie Kryst! Congrats Queen!,” one Twitter user wrote.

“BLACK GIRL MAGIC IS REIGNING. Miss Teen USA and Miss USA are both Black Women!!!,” another said

“So we have a Black Miss America, a Black Miss Teen USA & a Black Miss USA. God has let all this Black Girl Magic spread across the country & my heart can’t take it,” a third wrote. “Congratulations to all of these beautiful Queens.”

Miss North Carolina is #MissUSA !!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Beauty and brains!!! Yayyyyyy!!! pic.twitter.com/luoGLNANpy — LaDovia Williams (@LaDovia) May 3, 2019

Kryst will go on to represent the United States at the Miss Universe pageant at the end of this year.