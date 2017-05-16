WATCH: Michael Jackson ‘Searching for Neverland’ Biopic Trailer

Stories of Michael Jackson‘s life (and death) are becoming all the rage, and Lifetime is going to be throwing its bid in with the upcoming biopic Searching for Neverland.

You can now check out the latest trailer for the film above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Searching for Neverland will be based on the 2014 book by Jackson’s bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard, which examined the Pop legend’s life after his child molestation trial in 2005, until his death in 2009. The focus of the biopic will be how Jackson tried to balance his fame with his obligations as a family man and father.

The role of Michael Jackson will be played by famous Jackson impersonator, Navi. Bodyguard Bill Whitfield will be played by The Walking Dead’s Chad L. Coleman.

Searching for Neverland will continue Lifetime’s series of celebrity biopics, following movies about the likes of Toni Braxton, Whitney Houston, and Britney Spears.

You can catch Searching for Neverland airing on Lifetime on Memorial Day, May 29th.