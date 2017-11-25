Make-A-Wish Kid No-Sells a Visit From Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Whether its fans of his movies or fans of his days as a wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson usually gets an ecstatic reaction every time he steps into a room to meet a fan.

But while meeting with 5-year-old Tyler as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on the set of his upcoming movie Skyscraper, The Rock got the opposite reaction.

Rock walked into the tent to meet Tyler and his sister wearing the Maui wig from his role in the Disney animated movie Moana. He even started singing his hit song “You’re Welcome,” but all the while Tyler barely acknowledged “The People’s Champ” was right in front of him.

The Rock posted the encounter on Instagram and managed to laugh the awkward situation off. He also said Tyler finally perked up once the cameras stopped rolling.

We’ll have to take his word for it!