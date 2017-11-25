Make-A-Wish Kid No-Sells a Visit From Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Whether its fans of his movies or fans of his days as a wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson usually gets an ecstatic reaction every time he steps into a room to meet a fan.
But while meeting with 5-year-old Tyler as part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on the set of his upcoming movie Skyscraper, The Rock got the opposite reaction.
Rock walked into the tent to meet Tyler and his sister wearing the Maui wig from his role in the Disney animated movie Moana. He even started singing his hit song “You’re Welcome,” but all the while Tyler barely acknowledged “The People’s Champ” was right in front of him.
The Rock posted the encounter on Instagram and managed to laugh the awkward situation off. He also said Tyler finally perked up once the cameras stopped rolling.
Today, I’m thankful that this awesome lil’ 5yr old boy, Ty was my special #MakeAWish guest on our #SkyscraperMovie set and I was completely dissed and ignored 🤚🏾😂❤️. Ty’s Wish was to meet the one, the only, demigod himself.. MAUI from Moana. So we plan this big trip and meeting. Ty and his beautiful little sister Tia come to set along with his lovely mom and aunty. Ty is SO EXCITED to FINALLY meet his hero, MAUI. He won’t stop talking, playing and singing his favorite Maui song, You’re Welcome. I put on the MAUI wig, strut in and start singing You’re Welcome. Well, as you see here I walk in, start the song and lil’ Ty takes two long looks at me and decides he’s gonna treat me like I’ve been stealing his lunch for the last 87 days with the Clint Eastwood glare that says, “If I were 20yrs older and five feet taller I’d get up outta this chair and knock that goofy wig off your head punk”. Best moment ever. Always happens like this, even though Ty remained in shock and didn’t say a word the whole time, the moment I walked away to go back to work, little Ty was SO EXCITED and would NOT STOP TALKING about how he met his best friend MAUI. I’m also pretty sure he even said how Maui was waaaaayyy better looking and talented in person. Hey if Ty’s happy, then Maui’s happy. Happy Thanksgiving everyone to you and your families. Enjoy your day! As always, for me stuff like this will always be the best part of fame. Icy high five disses and all. I need a better wig. DJ
We’ll have to take his word for it!